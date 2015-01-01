पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोलार-मिसरोद सीएचसी में नहीं लग रहे इंजेक्शन:रैबीज इंजेक्शन लगवाने जाना पड़ रहा 10 किमी दूर

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
कोलार व मिसरोद स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (सीएचसी) में लोगों को रैबीज के इंजेक्शन नहीं लगाए जाने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत उन लोगों को हो रही है, जिन्हें कुत्ते काट लेते हैं। लोगों को रैबीज के इंजेक्शन लगवाने के लिए आठ से दस किलोमीटर दूर जेपी अस्पताल जाना पड़ता है। ये स्थिति तब है जब सीएमएचओ कार्यालय से इन दोनों सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को पर्याप्त मात्रा रैबीज इंजेक्शन उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं।

जिम्मेदारों द्वारा बरती जा रही लापरवाही का नतीजा यह है कि नए शहर के साथ ही आसपास के इलाकों से कुत्तों के काटने के शिकार हुए लोग जेपी अस्पताल रैबीज के इंजेक्शन लगवाने पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में जेपी अस्पताल एक दिन में 70 से 80 मरीजों को इंजेक्शन लगाए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में यहां लोगों को इंजेक्शन लगवाने के लिए न सिर्फ लंबी लाइन में लगना पड़ता है, बल्कि अपनी बारी के लिए आधा घंटा तो कई बार इससे भी ज्यादा वक्त तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

सीएचसी को रैबीज इंजेक्शन दिए जा रहे हैं, ताकि लोगों को कम से कम दूरी पर रैबीज इंजेक्शन लग सकें। अगर सीएचसी पर इंजेक्शन नहीं लगाए जा रहे हैं तो उनसे बात करेंगे ऐसा क्यों?
-डॉ. प्रभाकर तिवारी, सीएमएचओ

दोनों जगह से रोज 20 से ज्यादा मरीज आते हैं जेपी अस्पताल के सूत्रों की मानें तो यहां पहुंचने वाले 70 से ज्यादा मरीजों में हर रोज औसतन 20 मरीज कोलार, मिसरोद और इनके आसपास के इलाकों के होते हैं। अगर इन लोगों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीके लगा दिए जाएं तो इन लोगों को जेपी अस्पताल जाने की जरूरत ही नहीं होगी।

