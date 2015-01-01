पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव में 10 हजार बूथ बढ़ने की संभावना; प्रदेश में 22 हजार होंगे मतदान केंद्र

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
कोरोना का असर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के बाद नगरीय निकाय व पंचायत चुनाव पर भी दिखाई देगा। कोरोना गाइडलाइन व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित अन्य सावधानियां बरतने के लिए इन चुनावों में पिछली बार की अपेक्षा करीब 10,000 मतदान केंद्र बढ़ने की संभावना है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने सभी जिलों को मतदान केंद्रों के संबंध में निर्देश दिए हैं। उनसे मतदाताओं व मतदान केंद्रों का डाटा भी मंगाया है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वोटरों व बूथ का युक्तियुक्तकरण करने को कहा गया है।

पिछले नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में पूरे प्रदेश में 16,918 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इस बार बूथों की संख्या पांच हजार बढ़ने की संभावना है। इससे प्रदेश में करीब 22 हजार मतदान केंद्र हो जाएंगे। निकाय चुनाव के बाद पंचायत चुनाव भी कराने की तैयारी है। पिछले पंचायत चुनाव में प्रदेश में 67,082 मतदान केंद्र थे, इनकी संख्या भी पांच हजार बढ़ने की संभावना है। इस तरह कुल 72 हजार मतदान केंद्र हो सकते हैं। दोनों चुनावों को मिलाकर 10 हजार बूथ बढ़ सकते हैं।

निकाय में 1000, तो पंचायत में 750 पर एक बूथ
निकाय चुनाव में पहले 1200 से 1400 वोटरों पर एक मतदान केंद्र बनते थे। कोरोना के कारण पिछले दिनों सभी जिलों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि किसी भी बूथ पर अधिकतम एक हजार वोटर ही होंगे। जिन मतदान केंद्रों में इससे ज्यादा वोटर हैं, उनका युक्तियुक्तकरण करने को कहा गया है। पंचायत चुनाव में एक मतदान केंद्र पर अधिकतम 750 वोटर होंगे। निकाय चुनाव में एक मतदान दल में चार अधिकारी-कर्मचारी रहते हैं। पांच हजार बूथ बढ़ने पर इसके लिए 20 हजार अतिरिक्त कर्मचारी लगेंगे।

पंचायत चुनाव में एक दल में पांच कर्मचारी रहते हैं। उस चुनाव में पांच हजार बूथ बढ़ने से 25 हजार अतिरिक्त कर्मचारियों की आवश्यकता रहेगी। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव दुर्ग विजय सिंह ने कहा कि निकाय व पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मतदान केंद्रों के युक्तियुक्तकरण के निर्देश दिए हैं। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना है। इसलिए दोनों चुनावों में कुल 10 से 11 हजार बूथ बढ़ सकते हैं।

