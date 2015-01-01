पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:मूकबधिर बच्चों से ज्यादती करने वाले को 10 साल जेल और 2.43 लाख का जुर्माना

भोपाल44 मिनट पहले
राजधानी की एक अदालत ने मूकबधिर बच्चों के साथ ज्यादती करने के आरोपी आश्रम संचालक महेश प्रसाद अवस्थी को 10 साल की जेल और दो लाख 43 हजार रुपए के जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है। मंगलवार को दिए फैसले में विशेष न्यायाधीश कुमुदनी पटेल ने लिखा है कि जुर्माने की रकम 4 मासूम पीड़ित बच्चों को बराबर-बराबर दी जाए। अदालत में सबूतों की कमी के चलते इस मामले में आरोपी महिला मीता मिश्रा को बरी कर दिया।

इस मामले में पैरवी करने वाले विशेष लोक अभियोजक टीपी गौतम एवं मनीषा पटेल ने बताया कि प्रदेश में पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत किसी भी न्यायालय द्वारा किया गया यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जुर्माना है। मामले के अनुसार वर्ष 2010 और 2011 के बीच में साईं विकलांग आश्रम बैरागढ़ भोपाल के संचालक महेश प्रसाद अवस्थी ने आश्रम में रहने वाले नाबालिग बच्चों के साथ ज्यादती की थी। उनके साथ कई बार अश्लील छेड़खानी भी करता रहता था।

इस काम में नीता मिश्रा नाम की महिला भी उसका सहयोग करती थी। थाना खजूरी सड़क ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर महेश प्रसाद अवस्थी और मीता मिश्रा को गिरफ्तार किया था। पुलिस ने इस मामले में जांच के बाद चालान विशेष न्यायाधीश की अदालत में पेश किया था।

