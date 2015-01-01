पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पॉश इलाके में दिनदहाड़े चोरी:दिवाली की छुट्टी पर गए विधि सलाहकार के चार इमली के घर में 11 लाख की चोरी; नौकर ने लौटने पर बताई घटना

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल के पॉश इलाके चार इमली में चोरी की घटना सामने आई है।
  • विधि सलाहकार की फैमिली कुछ दिन पहले ही सरकारी आवास में रहने आई थी

भोपाल में सबसे सुरक्षित माने जाने वाले चार इमली में एक जज के सरकारी घर में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े धावा बोल दिया। इसके बाद 11 लाख का सामान चुराकर भाग निकले। घटना के समय जज आदेश जैन जैसे अपने परिवार के साथ टीकमगढ़ गया हुआ था। घर पर एक कर्मचारी था, वह भी अपने काम पर निकल गया था। अज्ञात चोरों ने सूने आवास के पीछे की तरफ से घर के ताले तोड़कर प्रवेश किया।

घर की अलमारी से सोने-चांदी के जेवरात और कुछ ऐतिहासिक महत्‍व के प्राचीन सिक्‍कों के अलावा करीब 2.75 लाख की नकद राशि और कीमती सामान समेटकर फरार हो गया। घटना की जानकारी लगने के बाद पीड़ित परिवार ने पुलिस में शिकायत की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, आदेश जैन वर्तमान में आर्थिक अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (ईओडब्ल्यू) में विधि सलाहकार के रूप में तैनात हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि वह 13 नवंबर को टीकमगढ़ अपने परिवार के साथ गए हुए थे। इस दौरान घर पर सर्वेंट क्वार्टर में रहने वाला एक कर्मचारी था। वहां 17 नवंबर की शाम को आने वाले थे। उसी दिन उनके कर्मचारी ने फोन कर उन्‍हें चोरी की घटना के बारे में बताया।

भोपाल आने के बाद उन्होंने देखा कि घर के पीछे की तरफ के दरवाजे पर लगे ताले टूटे थे। घर की अलमारी से सोने-चांदी के जेवरात और ऐतिहासिक सिक्के जो उनके बेटे द्वारा एकत्रित किए गए थे, गायब थे। घर से कुछ अन्‍य कीमती सामान भी चोरी हो गया। उनका परिवार कुछ माह पहले ही इस शासकीय आवास में रहने के लिए आया था। आवास में लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा मरम्मत का कार्य करवाया जा रहा है। दीपावली पर यह काम पूरी तरह से बंद था।

