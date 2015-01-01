पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यू मार्केट रीडेंसीफिकेशन:मौजूदा दुकानों की जगह बनेंगी 11 नई इमारतें, इनमें आठ आपस में जुड़ी रहेंगी

प्रस्तावित डिजाइन... ऐसे कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाए जाएंगे मार्केट के अंदर
  • व्यापारियों की सहमति के बाद होगा लागू
  • करीब 2.25 एकड़ में फैला है पूरा मार्केट, यहां फिलहाल ज्यादातर अस्थायी दुकानें

पचास साल पुराने न्यू मार्केट में अगले कुछ सालों में आपको कमर्शियल काॅम्प्लेक्स नजर आएंगे। 2.25 एकड़ में फैले मार्केट में अभी ज्यादातर दुकानें अस्थायी हैं, यानी जहां पहले चबूतरे थे वहां व्यापारियों ने साधारण दुकान बना ली है। या फिर केवल ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर दुकानें बनी हुईं हैं। लेकिन बदलती जरूरत को देखते हुए न्यू मार्केट का रीडेंसीफिकेशन किया जा रहा है। न्यू मार्केट का रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्लान इस तरह से बनाया गया है कि मौजूदा दुकानों के स्थान पर 11 जी प्लस टू काॅम्प्लेक्स बनेंगे।

इनमें से आठ आपस में जुड़े होंगे और तीन काॅम्प्लेक्स इन आठ को घेरे रहेंगे। यानी आप किसी एक बिल्डिंग में प्रवेश करके अन्य बिल्डिंग में भी घूम सकते हैं। मार्केट का यह रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्लान व्यापारियों की सहमति से चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किया जाएगा। इसकी शुरुआत 45 चबूतरा के दुकानदारों से हो चुकी है। इस कॉम्प्लेक्स के एक तरफ तीन और दूसरी तरफ चार बिल्डिंग प्रस्तावित हैं।

जीरो एनर्जी बिल्डिंग: एक खास बात यह है कि यह सभी बिल्डिंग जीरो एनर्जी बिल्डिंग होंगी। यानी इन बिल्डिंग में जितनी बिजली की जरूरत होगी उतनी पूरी बिजली सोलर एनर्जी से पैदा की जाएगी।

टीटी नगर स्मार्ट सिटी भी एक रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्रोजेक्ट
342 एकड़ में टीटी नगर स्मार्ट सिटी भी एक रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्रोजेक्ट ही है। इसे पहले बीडीए ने बनाया था, बाद में कुछ बदलावों के साथ स्मार्ट सिटी इसे लागू कर रही है। टीनशेड पर गैमन प्रोजेक्ट और माता मंदिर पर प्लेटिनम प्लाजा भी हाउसिंग बोर्ड के रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्रोजेक्ट ही हैं। यहां अभी कार्य जारी है।

दिक्कत तब, जब लोगों को भरोसे में लिए बिना काम हो
जानकार कहते हैं कि रीडेंसीफिकेशन प्रोजेक्ट को लागू करने के लिए सबसे पहली जरूरत रहवासियों या व्यापारियों की सहमति है। स्मार्ट सिटी, गैमन और प्लेटिनम प्लाजा में रहवासियों को भरोसे में नहीं लेने के कारण ही दिक्कतें आईं। अगला चरण तुलसी नगर, शिवाजी नगर से लेकर 1100 क्वार्टर तक के सरकारी मकानों के क्षेत्र के रीडेंसीफिकेशन का है।

दो साल की स्टडी के बाद तैयार किया मार्केट का प्लान
हमने दो साल तक न्यू मार्केट की दुकानों, वहां होने वाले व्यापार, ग्राहकों की पसंद, नापसंद, जरूरत और व्यापारियों की सहूलियत और मांग आदि का अध्ययन किया। उसके बाद प्लान तैयार किया है। - विनयप्रकाश श्रीवास्तव, आर्किटेक्ट

न्यू मार्केट का नए सिरे से डेवलपमेंट समय की जरूरत है। स्मार्ट सिटी इसी क्षेत्र में डेवलप हो रही है, इसलिए न्यू मार्केट का डेवलपमेंट भी उतना ही जरूरी है। हम व्यापारियों की सहमति और सहयोग से इसे आगे लागू करेंगे।
- वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

