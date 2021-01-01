पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 11 Troopers Of Kadamtal, Step By Step To The Tune Of Police Band, Saw The Glimpse Of Self reliant India In The Tableaux

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:राजधानी भोपाल में पुलिस बैंड की धुन पर जवानों ने किया कदमताल, झांकियों में नजर आई आत्मनिर्भर भारत की झलक

भोपाल33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाल परेड मैदान पर परेड के दौरान कदम ताल करते जवान। - Dainik Bhaskar
लाल परेड मैदान पर परेड के दौरान कदम ताल करते जवान।

राजधानी के लाल परेड मैदान पर 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के राज्य स्तरीय समारोह हर्ष फायर के बाद पुलिस बैंड की मधुर धुन के बीच आर्कषक संयुक्‍त परेड निकाली गई। बैंड पर देशभक्ति की धुन पर परेड में जवानों ने कदमताल किया। यहां अलग-अलग टुकड़ियों ने परेड में हिस्सा लिया। एसटीफ, जिला पुलिस बल, विसबल महिला पुलिस बल, होमगार्ड, जेल विभाग पुलिस बैंड स्वान दल समेत 11 टुकड़ियां शामिल हुईं।

इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस के राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में कोरोना का भी असर दिखाई दिया। कार्यक्रम में स्कूली बच्चे शामिल नहीं हो सकें। सिर्फ बैतूल का फोक डांस कलाकारों ने प्रस्तुत किया। परेड में शामिल हों रहे जवान भी मास्क पहने नजर आए। परेड में कमांडर 2018 बैच की आईपीएस अधिकारी श्रुतकीर्ति सोमवंशी और परेड के टू आईसीयश बिल्लोरे थे। इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस में मुख्य अतिथि मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा थे। उन्होंने परेड की सलामी ली। इस बार परेड में जो डिस्टेंस एक हाथ का रहता था, वह दो हाथ का कर दिया गया। इस बार टुकड़ियां और झांकियां भी कम की गई। वहीं तीन साल के बाद पहली बार परेड में अश्वारोही दल भी शामिल रहा। कार्यक्रम में डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी, संभागायुक्त कवींद्र कियावत, कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया समेत पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। गणतंत्र दिवस की संदेश पुस्तिका में लव जिहाद कानून का जिक्र है। धर्म परिवर्तन करने से लेकर बेटियों को धोखा देने तक की बातें शामिल है। ​​​​​माफियाओं पर कार्रवाई को लेकर भी जिक्र किया गया।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत थी झांकियों की थीम

राजधानी में इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर केवल 15 विभागों की झांकियां शामिल हुईं। पिछले साल 25 झांकियां शामिल की गई थीं। इस बार कोरोना के चलते झांकियों की संख्या कम की गई। गणतंत्र दिवस पर निकाली जाने वाली झांकियों में मुख्य थीम आत्मनिर्भर भारत रखी गई। इसमें कोरोनाकाल में किए गए कामों से लेकर मेट्रो तक की झलक नजर आई।

वन विभाग की झांकी में कोरोना काल में काढ़ा या अन्य अन्य औषधि जो बनाई गई, उसका विवरण दिया गया। ग्लोबल स्किल पार्क भी दिखा, इस बार नगरीय प्रशासन की झांकी में मेट्रो दिखाया गया। इसमें प्रदेश में मेट्रो के बढ़ते जाल को रेखांकित किया गया। तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग की झांकी में ग्लोबल स्किल पार्क की डिजाइन, आधुनिक खेती और कौशल विकास परियोजना को शामिल किया गया। इसी के साथ माफिया के विरुद्ध उठाए कदम की झांकी आकर्षण का केंद्र रही।

दिव्यांगों के बुलंद हौसलों की जीती-जागती तस्वीर इस बार 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस की झांकी में दिखी। सामाजिक न्याय विभाग ने समारोह के लिए ऐसी ही झांकी तैयार की, जिसमें प्रदेश के उन दिव्यांगों को शामिल किया गया, जिन्होंने अपने जुनून और आत्मबल से खुद को दूसरों से अलग लाकर खड़ा कर लिया। यह झांकी ऐसे ही पांच सामाजिक संस्थाओं के दिव्यांगों की कहानी को बयां कर रही थी, जो दिव्यांगता के बावजूद आत्मनिर्भर हैं। इस झांकी में भोपाल अरुषि, उद्दीप वेलफेयर सोसायटी, दिग्दर्शिका, विक्रम अग्निहोत्री और कबीर जन कल्याण समिति का लाइव डेमोस्ट्रेशन दिया गया। 5 अलग-अलग ग्रुप्स में दिव्यांगों के अनोखे कामों को लाइव दिखाया गया।

हाथ नहीं पैरों से चलाते हैं कार

झांकी में सबसे आगे थे विक्रम अग्निहोत्री। विक्रम देश के पहले ऐसे दिव्यांग हैं, जो सिर्फ पैरों से कार चलाते हैं। 2016 में उन्हें हाथ न होने के बावजूद पैरों से ड्राइविंग के लिए मोटर व्हीकल लाइसेंस मिला। विक्रम ने बताया, जब मैं 7 साल का था, तब बिजली के तार की चपेट में आने से दोनों हाथ खराब हो गए थे। पैरों से लिखना सीखा, एलएलबी की डिग्री हासिल की और अब एक सफल आंत्रप्रेन्योर हैं।

आंखें नहीं लेकिन चलाते हैं कंप्यूटर

झांकी में दूसरे नंबर में नजर आएंगे दिव्यांग मुन्नालाल। मुन्नलाल आंखों से देख नहीं सकते, लेकिन कुछ सीखने और आगे बढ़ने का जज्बा इनमें इतना था कि कंप्यूटर पर उतनी रफ्तार से चलाते हैं, जितना कि कोई सामान्य व्यक्ति। यही वजह है कि वे कलेक्ट्रेट में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर की जॉब कर रहे हैं। आज वो कई दिव्यांगों के लिए प्रेरणा बने हुए है।

खुद की फिक्र छोड़ 120 दिव्यांगों को दिलाई जॉब

जब मुश्किलें सामने हों, तो डरना नहीं चाहिए, उनका मुकाबला करना चाहिए, यही मूलमंत्र है भोपाल की पूनम श्रोती का। ऑस्टियोजेनिसिस बीमारी से पीड़ित पूनम 32 साल की हैं। वे ग्रामीण विकास, महिला सशक्तिकरण और दिव्यांगों को बेहतर शिक्षा देने का काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने 120 दिव्यांगों को प्रोफेशनल और सॉफ्ट स्किल्स की ट्रेनिंग दी है, ताकि वे भी मार्केट में अपनी जगह बना सकें और परिवार को सपोर्ट करें।

खेल-खेल में लगाए 3 हजार पौधे

अरुषि में दिव्यांग बच्चे लॉकडाउन के बाद से कैंपस में ही नर्सरी तैयार कर रहे हैं। वो छोटे पौधों को रोपना, मिट्‌टी तैयार करने जैसी स्टेप्स न सिर्फ सीख रहे हैं, बल्कि अपने दूसरे साथियों के साथ भी यह हुनर साझा कर रहे हैं। फल-सब्जियां उगाना सीख रहे हैं, इनको खाने में इंट्रेस्ट बढ़े और इनको वेस्ट न करने को लेकर सेंसटिव हो जाएं। लगभग बच्चों ने परिसर में तीन हजार पौधे तैयार किए है।

चाय पैकिंग की जिम्मेदारी
मानसिक पुर्नवास केंद्र संस्थान के पांच दिव्यांग ने झांकी में चाय की पैकिंग का डेमोस्ट्रेशन दिया। केंद्र की कोर्डिनेटर उषा ने बताया, संस्था के पास एक बड़ी चाय कंपनी की पैकिंग यूनिट का काम है। पिछले 8 सालों से 30 मेंटली रिटार्डेड युवा यहां काम कर रहे हैं। यह लोग रोजाना 1200 से 1500 किलो चाय की पैकिंग करते है। इसके लिए इन दिव्यांगों को पहले ट्रेनिंग भी दी जाती है।

विधानसभा भवन में फहराया तिरंगा
मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा भवन में भी तिरंगा फहराया गया। विधानसभा के प्रमुख सचिव एपी सिंह ने झंडावंदन किया। इस मौके पर एमपी विधानसभा के कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। विधानसभा के पीएस एपी सिंह ने देश और प्रदेशवासियों को दी गणतंत्र दिवस शुभकामनाएं दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser