आज टूटेगा ईरानी डेरा:12 हजार वर्गमीटर जमीन पर है अवैध कब्जा; कोर्ट ने 2017 में प्रशासन के पक्ष में दिया था फैसला

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस पार्टी पर हुए हमले के बाद मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर हो रही है कार्रवाई

भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास स्थित ईरानी डेरे के अवैध कब्जे को बुधवार को हटाया जा सकता है। पिछले दिनों पुलिस पार्टी पर हुए हमले के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के निर्देश पर यह कार्रवाई हो रही है।

80 फीट चौड़ी हमीदिया समानांतर सड़क के किनारे लगभग 12 हजार वर्गमीटर सरकारी जमीन पर हुसैनी जनकल्याण समिति का अवैध कब्जा है। इस हिस्से रेलवे स्टेशन प्लेटफार्म नंबर 6 के सामने खसरा नंबर 675 की इस जमीन को लेकर जिला न्यायालय में चल रहे केस पर 12 जुलाई 2017 को जिला प्रशासन के पक्ष में फैसला आया था। लेकिन अक्सर होने वाले विवादों के कारण प्रशासन इस कब्जे को हटाने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पा रहा था।

पांच दिन पहले.. करोंद के पास अमन कॉलोनी में पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
पांच दिन पहले करोंद क्षेत्र अमन कॉलोनी स्थित ईरानी डेरा पर पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला हो गया था। धोखाधड़ी के एक मामले में सागर पुलिस तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने आई थी। उस दौरान पुलिस पर पथराव हो गया था और पुलिस एक ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर पाई थी।

हमले के बाद सक्रिय हुआ प्रशासन, एरिया की नपती कर दायरा चिह्नित किया
इस हमले के बाद प्रशासन सक्रिय हुआ। जिला प्रशासन ने अदालत के फैसले से संबंधित फाइल निकाली और नगर निगम की बिल्डिंग परमिशन शाखा ने पूरे एरिया की नपती कर अतिक्रमण के दायरे में आ रहे क्षेत्र को चिह्नित किया। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन, नगर निगम और पुलिस तीनों ने अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्ययोजना तैयार की। सूत्र बताते हैं कि बुधवार को सुबह निगम का अतिक्रमण दस्ता जिला प्रशासन के अफसरों की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई करेगा।

