पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 12 Ward Boys And 3 Social Workers, However, Removing Patients From Ambulances Is The Responsibility Of The Family

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्ट्रेचर पर व्यवस्था:12 वार्ड ब्वॉय और 3 सोशल वर्कर फिर भी मरीजों को एंबुलेंस से उतारना परिजनों की ही जिम्मेदारी

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीरें गवाह हैं...ड्यूटी के नाम पर सिर्फ हाथ बांधे खड़े रहते हैं वार्ड ब्वॉय
  • हमीदिया अस्पताल- वार्ड ब्वॉय ज्यादातर मोबाइल पर लगे रहते हैं, ज्यादा कहने पर लड़ाई पर उतारू हो जाते हैं

हमीदिया अस्पताल में जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही के कारण मरीजों और परिजनों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कैजुअल्टी में 12 वार्ड ब्वॉय और तीन सोशल वर्कर तैनात हैं। यानी एक पारी में 4 वार्ड ब्वॉय और एक सोशल वर्कर की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। इनका काम मरीजों को बिना किसी परेशानी के एंबुलेंस से उतारकर कैजुअल्टी में पहुंचाना है। लेकिन ये लोग या तो मोबाइल फोन पर व्यस्त रहते हैं या फिर गप्पे मारते हैं।

जब कोई परिजन उनसे मदद के लिए कहता है तो वे पल्ला झाड़ लेते हैं। ज्यादा जोर देने पर वे लड़ाई झगड़े पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। विवाद से बचने के लिए परिजन ही मरीजों को एंबुलेंस से उतारकर कैजुअल्टी में ले जाते हैं। पेश है लाइव रिपोर्ट

तस्वीरें गवाह हैं...ड्यूटी के नाम पर सिर्फ हाथ बांधे खड़े रहते हैं वार्ड ब्वॉय
कैजुअल्टी पर रुकी एंबुलेंस से दो महिलाओं के साथ एक युवक उतरा। एंबुलेंस देखकर वार्ड ब्वॉय ने स्ट्रेचर खींचकर एंबुलेंस के गेट पर लगा दिया। ड्राइवर ने दरवाजा खोला। वार्ड ब्वॉय बार-बार परिजनों से कह रहा था कि मरीज को स्ट्रेचर पर लिटाओ। एक महिला कैजुअल्टी में पर्चा बनवा रही थी। युवक और एक महिला प्रयास कर रहे थे। पांच मिनट बाद जब महिला पर्चा बनावाकर लौटी तब परिजनों ने जैसे-तैसे मरीज को स्ट्रेचर पर बिठाया।

मंगलवार दोपहर 12:50 बजे
मंगलवार दोपहर 12:50 बजे

एंबुलेंस आकर रुकी। एक युवक उतरा और उसने दौड़कर एंबुलेंस का दरबाजा खोला। वार्ड ब्वॉय को हाथ से इशारा किया। वार्ड ब्वॉय स्ट्रेचर लेकर पहुंचा। एक अकेले वार्ड ब्वॉय ने उक्त युवक के साथ मिलकर बेसुध पड़े मरीज को जैसे-तैसे स्ट्रेचर पर खींचा। युवक के सिर से खून बह रहा था। वार्ड ब्वॉय और युवक तेजी से स्ट्रेचर को धक्के मारते हुए अंदर ले गए

जिम्मेदार बोले- हम कार्रवाई करेंगे
मरीज और उनके परिजनों को किसी तरह की परेशानी ना हो, यह देखना हमारा काम है। अगर कोई कर्मचारी अपनी जिम्मेदारी सही ढंग से नहीं निभा रहा है तो यह गलत है। हम उन पर कार्रवाई करेंगे।
भीम सिंह परमार, फैसिलिटी मैनेजर, यूडीएस

कंपनी पर लगेगी पेनॉल्टी
अगर मरीजों के प्रति लापरवाही बरती जा रही है तो यह गलत है। व्यवस्था संभाल रही यूडीएस कंपनी को हम पहले भी चेतावनी दे चुके हैं। यदि व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो पेनॉल्टी लगाई जाएगी।
डॉ. आईडी चौरसिया, अधीक्षक, हमीदिया अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें