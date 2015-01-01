पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में सायबर जालसाज:12वीं पास बैंक मैनेजर बनकर ओटीपी हासिल करता था; चंद मिनट में ही खाते से रुपए निकाल लेता था, पुलिस पकड़ने पहुंची तो गांव वालों ने घेर लिया

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सायबर क्राइम भोपाल के अनुसार आरोपी महज 12वीं पास है।
  • बड़ी मुश्किल से आरोपी को पकड़कर ला सकी पुलिस
  • एकाउंट का केवाईसी अपडेट करने के नाम पर ठगी

बिहार के एक छोटे से गांव में बैठा 12वीं पास खुद को बैंक मैनेजर बताकर सायबर जालसाजी कर रहा था। लोगों को बैंक के एकाउंट का केवाईसी अपडेट करने के नाम पर ओटीपी हासिल कर खाते से रुपए निकाल लेता था। भोपाल की सायबर क्राइम टीम आरोपी को पकड़ने बिहार गई, तो गांव वालों ने उन्हें घेर लिया। बड़ी मुश्किल से पुलिस उन्हें पकड़कर ला पाई।

सायबर क्राइम ब्रांच के अनुसार भोपाल के विद्या नगर में रहने वाले आरबी अग्रवाल ने ऑन लाइन धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत की थी। उन्होंने बताया कि एक युवक ने खुद को बैंक मैनेजर बताते हुए केवाईसी अपडेट करने के नाम पर ओटीपी पूछा था। मोबाइल फोन पर आए ओटीपी को बताते ही खाते से 43 हजार रुपए निकल गए।

उनकी शिकायत पर सायबर टीम ने मामले की जांच शुरू की, तो जांच बिहार तक पहुंची। आरोपी की लोकेशन बिहार के बांका जिले के ग्राम तेतरियावरण की आई। पुलिस की टीम जब वहां पहुंची, तो उन्हें घेर लिया गया। बड़ी मुश्किल से पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़कर भोपाल ला पाई। आरोपी की पहचान 28 साल के नरेश यादव पिता भुवनेश्वर यादव के रूप में हुई। आरोपी महज 12वीं पास है।

लोगों को बातों में फंसाता था

नरेश ने बताया कि वह बैंक मैनेजर बनकर लोगों से बात करता था। उन्हें विश्वास में लेने के बाद उनसे एकाउंट का केवाईसी को अपडेट करने का कहता था। उनके तैयार होते ही उनसे मोबाइल फोन पर ओटीपी शेयर करने का कहता था। इससे वह उनके खाते को एक्सिस कर लेता था। उसके बाद वह खाते से रुपए निकालकर अपने खाते में जमा करवा लेता था।

