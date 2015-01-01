पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22:अगले बजट में 13% डीए की हो सकती है घोषणा, बकाया डीए भी होगा शामिल

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जुलाई 2021 से मिलेगा, 3000 करोड़ का बकाया एरियर (डीए+इंक्रीमेंट) नहीं मिलेगा

मप्र के 10 लाख कर्मचारियों, अधिकारियों और पेंशनर्स को 2021-22 के वित्तीय वर्ष में महंगाई भत्ता (डीए) मिल सकता है। यह भी जुलाई 2021 से लागू होने की संभावना है। बजट की तैयारियों में लगे वित्त विभाग ने सभी विभागों से कहा है कि वे 25 फीसदी डीए की गणना के साथ अपना प्रस्ताव भेजें। साफ है कि इस समय मप्र के लोगों को 12 फीसदी डीए मिल रहा है, 25 फीसदी की गणना होती है तो अगले साल 13 फीसदी डीए का लाभ मिलेगा।

इंक्रीमेंट का बजट की तैयारियों में फिलहाल कोई जिक्र नहीं है। वित्त विभाग के इस कदम से यह भी स्पष्ट हो गया कि जुलाई 2019 में घोषित किए गए 5 फीसदी डीए का एरियर उन्हें नहीं मिलेगा। पहले कमलनाथ सरकार ने इसे लटकाया, अब कोविड के कारण नई भाजपा सरकार भी इस पर कोई चर्चा नहीं कर रही।

इस पांच फीसदी का एरियर ही कर्मचारियों को मिले तो सरकार पर 1200 करोड़ का भार आएगा। केंद्र सरकार ने जुलाई 2019 का एरियर दे दिया है। यानि ताजा हालातों में केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को 17 फीसदी और मप्र के लोगों को 12 फीसदी ही डीए मिल रहा है। अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि यदि सरकार यह पैसा देती तो निश्चित रूप से यह बाजार में आता। वर्ष 2019-20 और 2020-21 में डीए और इंक्रीमेंट के एरियर का करीब तीन हजार करोड़ रुपए सरकार के खाते में ही रह जाएगा। यह तो दो वित्तीय वर्षों का ताजा मामला है।

नीतिगत तौर पर जब भी केंद्र सरकार डीए अनाउंस करती है तो राज्य भी उसे अपने कर्मचारियों के लिए लागू करती है। लेकिन प्रदेश में डीए और उसके एरियर को लेकर काफी गफलत है। वर्ष 2004 से 2012 के बीच कभी भी प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों को डीए का एरियर नहीं दिया गया। यानी केंद्र ने जनवरी से डीए दिया तो राज्य के कर्मचारियों को यह लाभ अप्रैल के महीने में मिला। इन तीन महीनों में बढ़े हुए एरियर की राशि कर्मचारियों के खाते में नहीं डाली गई। यह स्थिति लगातार 108 महीनों तक प्रदेश में हुई। इन महीनों के दस हजार करोड़ रुपए का बकाया एरियर कर्मचारियों को तो मिला ही नहीं।

ऐसे तय होता है डीए
देश भर के करीब पौने दो करोड़ शासकीय अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों (केंद्र और राज्यों) का जनवरी और जुलाई के महीने में महंगाई भत्ता कितना बढ़ेगा यह प्राइज इंडेक्स के आधार पर तय होता है। देश भर के 150 जगह के प्राइज इंडेक्स संग्रहित करके इसे तय किया जाता है। मप्र से इन जगहों में भोपाल, मंडीदीप, इंदौर, पीथमपुर, ग्वालियर, मालनपुर, जबलपुर और छिंदवाड़ा (चांदामेटा तथा परासिया) शामिल हैं। इन स्थानों के प्रमुख चिह्नित बाजारों से फुटकर वस्तुएं जो रोजमर्रा के जीवन में लोगों के उपयोग में शामिल हैं, उनकी कीमतें ली जाती हैं। इन कलेक्शन को हर सप्ताह लेबर ब्यूरो शिमला भेजा जाता है।

वहां, कितनी महंगाई बढ़ी, उस हिसाब से डीए तय होता है। फिलहाल बेस इयर 2001-2002 को माना गया है। इस साल में फुटकर वस्तुओं की कीमत जीरो तय कर तब से अभी तक बढ़ी महंगाई के हिसाब से मूल्य सूचकांक कितना बढ़ा, यह तय होता है। केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा जनवरी 2020 में 4 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता बढ़ाया जाना प्रस्तावित था, यह प्राइज इंडेक्स 3.5 प्रतिशत बढ़ने पर तय किया गया था।

कब-कब क्या मिलना था, जो नहीं मिला
डीए : जुलाई 2019 में पांच फीसदी और जनवरी 2020 में चार प्रतिशत। जुलाई 2020 में भी चार प्रतिशत और अब जनवरी 2021 में भी डीए की घोषणा संभावित है। वित्त विभाग के सूत्रों का कहना है कि 2019-20 और 2020-21 में करीब 12 फीसदी डीए रुक रहा है। हालांकि सरकार कह चुकी है कि जून 2021 तक डीए नहीं दिया जाएगा।

एरियर : जुलाई 2019 में हुई 5 फीसदी डीए देने की घोषणा का ही एरियर मानें तो यह जून 2021 तक 1200 करोड़ रुपए होता है। यह नहीं मिलेगा। इसी तरह जनवरी 2020 में हुई 4 प्रतिशत की घोषणा में 750 करोड़ रुपए एरियर नहीं मिलेगा। जनवरी 2020 में की गई डीए की घोषणा को वापस ले लिया गया था।

जनवरी 2021 का भी इंक्रीमेंट रुकेगा : जुलाई 2020 में इंक्रीमेंट रुका। वित्त विभाग के आधिकारिक सूत्रों का कहना है कि जनवरी 2021 में भी यह मिलने की संभावना नहीं है। बजट की स्थिति देखने के बाद जुलाई 2021 में इसे देने पर विचार होगा। तब तक का करीब 900 करोड़ रुपए एरियर भी कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिलेगा।

