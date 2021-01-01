पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंताजनक वारदात:भोपाल में 18 साल का लड़का पड़ोसी के घर में घुसा; सातवीं की छात्रा से बोला प्यार करता हूं, दुष्कर्म किया

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
आरोपी लड़के ने 13 साल की बच्ची को शादी के लिए प्रपोज करते हुए दुष्कर्म किया।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी लड़के ने 13 साल की बच्ची को शादी के लिए प्रपोज करते हुए दुष्कर्म किया।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • देर रात घर पहुंचे माता-पिता बेटी की आपबीती सुन सदमे में आ गए

भोपाल में 7वीं में पढ़ने वाली 13 साल की नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पड़ोस में रहने वाले 18 साल के लड़के ने घर में घुस कर लड़की को शादी के लिए प्रपोज कर उससे ज्यादती की। देर रात काम से जब माता-पिता घर पहुंचे, तो बेटी की बात सुनकर सदमे में आ गए। हालांकि रात में ही उन्होंने बिलखिरिया थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी लड़के के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया।

बिलखिरिया पुलिस के अनुसार 13 साल की नाबालिग 7वीं क्लास में पढ़ती है। उसने बताया कि मंगलवार दोपहर वह घर पर अकेली थी। माता-पिता काम पर गए हुए थे। इसी दौरान पड़ोस में रहने वाला अनुज घर पर आ गया। पुलिस के अनुसार अनुज की उम्र 18 साल है। अनुज ने कहा कि वह उससे प्यार करता है और शादी करना चाहता है।

ऐसा कहते हुए उसने उससे छेड़छाड़ शुरू कर दी। कमरे का दरवाजा लगाकर उससे दुष्कर्म करने लगा। लड़की के मना करने पर लड़के ने उससे मारपीट और गाली-गलौज तक कर डाली। लड़की के शोर मचाने पर आरोपी वहां से भाग गया।

पुलिस के अनुसार अभी लड़की और उसके परिजन के पूरे बयान नहीं हुए है। आरोपी लड़के की भी अधिक जानकारी पुलिस नहीं जुटा सकी है।

माता-पिता के आने तक कमरे में बंद रही

घटना के बाद दिन भर बच्ची ने अपने आप को घर के अंदर बंद रखा। देर शाम जब माता-पिता घर पहुंचे, तो बेटी को शांत देख उन्हें कुछ संदेह हुआ। उन्होंने उससे जब प्यार से बातचीत की, तो वह रोने लगी। उसने बताया कि अनुज दोपहर में घर आया था और उसने उसके साथ गलत काम किया।

पुलिस ने बच्ची की शिकायत पर लड़के के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म, जाति सूचक शब्दों से अपमानित करने, गाली-गलौज, मारपीट, धमकाने और पॉक्सो एक्ट में FIR कर ली है। फिलहाल आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

काउंसलिंग की जा रही

घटना के बाद से ही परिजन और बच्ची सदमे में है। पुलिस बच्ची के साथ ही परिजनों की भी काउंसलिंग कर रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि बच्ची ठीक है। परिजनों को बच्ची का ख्याल रखने को कहा गया है। हालांकि उन्हें समझाइश दी गई है कि बच्ची की उम्र कम है, इसलिए घटना के संबंध में ज्यादा बातचीत ना करें। उससे सामान्य तरीके से व्यवहार करने को कहा गया है।

