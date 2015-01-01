पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरती देवी ने दिया इस्तीफा:उपचुनाव हारने के 14 दिन बाद महिला बाल विकास मंत्री ने पद छोड़ा, कंसाना और दंडोतिया पहले ही दे चुके हैं इस्तीफा

भोपाल27 मिनट पहले
इमरती देवी (फाइल फोटो)
  • सिंधिया समर्थक माने जाते हैं इमरती देवी और गिर्राज दंडोतिया
  • अपने समधि एवं कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुरेश राजे से 7 हजार वोटों से हारी थीं इमरती

शिवराज सरकार में महिला बाल विकास मंत्री इमरती देवी ने आखिरकार इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने उपचुनाव हारने के 14 दिन बाद मंत्री पद छोड़ दिया। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने इमरती देवी के इस्तीफा देने की पुष्टि कर दी है। सिंधिया समर्थक दो मंत्रियों सहित उपचुनाव हारने वाले तीनों मंत्री इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं, जिसके बाद अब सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के करीबियों के मंत्री बनने का रास्ता खुल गया है।

इससे पहले उपचुनाव हारने वाले पीएचई मंत्री ऐदल सिंह कंसाना और कृषि राज्य मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया अपना इस्तीफा मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को सौंप चुके हैं। बता दें कि इमरती देवी और गिर्राज दंडोतिया सिंधिया समर्थक हैं।

2018 के चुनाव में इमरती देवी ने कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा था। उस समय वे 57 हजार वोटों से उनकी जीत हुई थी। उप चुनाव में बीजेपी से मैदान में उतरने के बाद इमरती अपने समधी एवं कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुरेश राजे से 7 हजार वोटों से हार गई थींl

