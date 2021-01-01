पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:10 दिन में 1500 कॉल, 90% का एक ही सवाल- हमारी बारी कब आएगी

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को सिर्फ 52.32% को लगा टीका - Dainik Bhaskar
सोमवार को सिर्फ 52.32% को लगा टीका
  • हेल्पलाइन नंबर 104 और 1075 पर आ रहे फोन
  • कई लोगों का सवाल यह भी- हमारा नंबर आने तक वैक्सीन खत्म तो नहीं हो जाएगी

काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर उठे सवालाें और जिज्ञासाओं को लेकर लोग हेल्थ हेल्पलाइन नंबर 104 और कोराेना हेल्पलाइन 1075 पर कॉल कर रहे हैं। 16 जनवरी से अब तक यानी 10 दिन में 1500 से ज्यादा कॉल आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 90 फीसदी कॉलर एक ही सवाल पूछते हैं...सर, वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गया है, अब हमारी बारी कब आएगी।

लेाग यह भी पूछ रहे हैं कि कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं होगा कि जब तक हमारा नंबर आए वैक्सीन ही खत्म हो जाए। जवाब में काउंसलर्स समझाइश दे रहे हैं कि घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है, जिनको वैक्सीन के लिए रजिस्टर्ड किया गया है उन सभी को चरणवार वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। हेल्थ वर्कर्स के बाद फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स और फिर आम लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

सुल्तानिया और जवाहरलाल नेहरू में सिर्फ 19-19 ने लगावाया टीका

काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे हफ्ते में भी टीकाकरण की रफ्तार नहीं बढ़ी। सोमवार को 34 स्थानों पर बने टीकाकरण केंद्रों में 3400 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगना था, लेकिन दिनभर में 1779 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। यानी महज 52.32%।

हर सेंटर पर कम से कम 100 टीके लगने थे, लेकिन सुल्तानिया और जवाहरलाल नेहरू गैस राहत अस्पताल में सबसे कम 19-19 टीके ही लगाए गए, जबकि चिरायु के टीकाकरण केंद्र-2 पर सबसे ज्यादा 101 टीके लगाए गए। जीएमसी में 86, गवर्मेंट होम्योपैथिक कॉलेज में 80 और रेनबो चिल्ड्रन हॉस्पिटल में 78 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए। पहले सप्ताह में हर बार 100 टीके लगाने वाले एम्स के दोनों सेंटर पर महज 76 व 48 टीके लगाए गए।

दूसरे हफ्ते भी धीमी शुरुआत- सोमवार को सिर्फ 52.32% को लगा

समय टीके लगे प्रतिशत
10.00 सुबह 74 2.17
11.00 सुबह 289 8.5
12.00 दोपहर 603 17.7
1.00 दोपहर 879 25.85
2.00 दोपहर 1099 32.32
3.00 दोपहर 1287 37.85
4.00 दोपहर 1497 44.02
5.00 शाम 1673 49.20
6.00 शाम 1734 51.00
7.00 शाम 1779 52.32

11 से 12 के बीच सबसे ज्यादा

सुबह 9 से 10 बजे के बीच 2.17% टीके लगे थे। सुबह 11 से 12 के बीच गति बढ़ी। इस एक घंटे में 314 लोगों को टीके लगे। जो 9.23% था यह किसी भी एक घंटे में सर्वाधिक रहा।

