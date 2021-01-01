पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:लर्निंग लाइसेंस, डुप्लीकेट डीएल और रजिस्ट्रेशन जैसी 16 सेवाएं होंगी ऑनलाइन; सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने मांगे सुझाव

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
लर्निंग लाइसेंस को ऑनलाइन देने की प्रक्रिया भोपाल सहित प्रदेश में ट्रायल के दौर में चल रही है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • उपभोक्ता को सरकारी पोर्टल पर अपने आधार कार्ड का वेरिफिकेशन करवाना होगा

नया लर्निंग लाइसेंस, डुप्लीकेट डीएल, वाहन के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए एनओसी जैसी 16 सेवाएं ऑनलाइन मिलने जा रही हैं। इन सेवाओं को ऑनलाइन करने के पहले सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने 15 दिनों में सुझाव मांगे हैं। प्रदेश भर में मार्च अंत से इनकी शुरुआत कर दी जाएगी।

इन सेवाओं को लेने के लिए संबंधित उपभोक्ता को सरकारी पोर्टल पर अपने आधार कार्ड का वेरिफिकेशन करवाना होगा। लर्निंग लाइसेंस को ऑनलाइन देने की प्रक्रिया भोपाल सहित प्रदेश में ट्रायल के दौर में चल रही है। इसके बाद पता बदलने संबंधी कार्य को ऑनलाइन किया जाने लगेगा।

यह कार्य होंगे ऑनलाइन
नया लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, नवीनीकरण, डुप्लीकेट डीएल, डीएल व वाहन का रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रमाण-पत्र में पता बदलना, अंतरराष्ट्रीय ड्राइविंग परमिट, अस्थायी वाहन रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए एनओसी, डुप्लीकेट रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रमाण-पत्र, वाहन ट्रांसफर आदि कार्य प्रमुख रूप से शामिल हैं।

