भोपाल में सड़क हादसा:ओवरटेक करते समय बाइक सवार ट्रैक्टर से भिड़े; एक्सीडेंट में 17 साल के लड़के की मौत, एक घायल

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
बैरसिया में बाइक सवार देर शाम ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक करते समय हादसे का शिकार हो गए। इसमें एक की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य घायल है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • भोपाल का कहकर दोनों नरसिंहगढ़ चले गए थे, ट्रैक्टर का पता नहीं चल सका
  • पुलिस को घटना की सूचना देर रात अस्पताल से मिली, घायल के बयान नहीं हुए

भोपाल में एक सड़क हादसे में 17 साल के लड़के की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका फुफेरा भाई गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसा ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक करने के दौरान हुआ। हालांकि घायल युवक हादसे के बारे में ज्यादा कुछ बता नहीं पा रहा है। इधर घटना के बाद फरार आरोपी ड्राइवर का भी पता नहीं चल सका है।

गंजबासौदा निवासी गौरीशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि उनका 17 वर्षीय बड़ा बेटा अक्षत शर्मा कक्षा 12वीं में पढ़ाई करता था। वह गुरुवार को 22 वर्षीय फुफेरे भाई आदर्श त्रिपाठी के साथ भोपाल जाने का कहकर बाइक से निकला था। देर रात उन्हें बैरसिया थाने से आदर्श और अक्षत के एक्सीडेंट की सूचना मिली थी। भोपाल पहुंचने पर उन्हें पता चला कि अक्षय की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि आदर्श घायल है। आदर्श बस इतना बता पा रहा है कि वह शाम को नरसिंहगढ़ रोड होते हुए घर वापस लौट रहे थे। रास्ते में एक ट्रैक्टर को ओवरटेक करने के प्रयास में ट्रैक्टर से भिड़ गए। उसके बाद उसे कुछ याद नहीं है। बाइक आदर्श ही चला रहा था।

ट्रैक्टर का पता नहीं चल सका

बैरसिया पुलिस के अनुसार घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर तफ्तीश की गई, लेकिन किसी ने भी घटना होते नहीं देखी। इस कारण ट्रैक्टर का पता नहीं चल पाया है। अब अन्य थाना क्षेत्र से भी संपर्क कर आरोपी ड्राइवर का पता लगाया जा रहा है। आरोपी ड्राइवर हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर लेकर फरार हो गया।

घर पर बताए बिना ही नरसिंहगढ़ चले गए थे

गौरीशंकर ने बताया कि अक्षत दो भाईयों में बड़ा था, जबकि आदर्श के पिता की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। वह घायल है। वे दोनों भोपाल का कहकर निकले थे, उन्होंने नरसिंहगढ़ के बारे में कोई भी बात नहीं बताई थी। उनकी एक बहन नरसिंहगढ़ में रहती है, हो सकता है कि वे उससे मिलने चले गए हों।

