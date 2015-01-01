पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 1701 New Infected Cases Were Detected In The State In Bhopal And 1701; 25 Repeat Positives In 9 Days In Bhopal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जंग जारी:प्रदेश में 1701 और भोपाल में 325 नए संक्रमित मिले; भोपाल में 9 दिन में मिले 25 रिपीट पॉजिटिव

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिलाएं कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर ज्यादा जागरूक हैं। इसकी ताजा तस्वीर अशोकनगर में देखने को मिली। रिलोकपुरी कॉलोनी की मनीषा कुशवाह की 25 नवंबर को शादी है। सोमवार को मातापूजन कार्यक्रम था। मनीषा के साथ परिवार के साथ सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर मंदिर पहुंचे और मास्क लगाकर ही देवीपूजन किया।
  • पांच दोबारा अस्पताल में भर्ती, बाकी को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा
  • भोपाल में पांच दिन से रोज मिल रहे औसतन 300 मरीज;

राजधानी में कोविड संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा सोमवार को 31 हजार के पार हो गया है। बीते पांच दिन से हर रोज औसतन 300 से ज्यादा कोविड संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। हाल ये है कि शहर में 9 दिन में स्वस्थ हुए 25 मरीज दोबारा संक्रमित हो गए हैं। गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज के पल्मोनरी मेडिसिन डिपार्टमेंट के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. पराग शर्मा ने बताया कि दोबारा संक्रमित मरीजों में से 5 मरीजों को अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया गया है।

शेष को शुरुआती ट्रीटमेंट देने के बाद होम आईसोलेशन में शिफ्ट कराया गया है। डॉ. शर्मा के मुताबिक अस्पताल कोरोना री-इंफेक्शन के 5 मरीज भर्ती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यह वह मरीज हैं, जो एक बार संक्रमित होने के बाद स्वस्थ हो चुके थे। लेकिन, 8 से 20 दिन बाद दोबारा कोविड संक्रमित हो गए।

कोविड के री-इनफेक्टिड मरीज अब मॉडरेट कंडीशन में आ रहे हैं
जीएमसी के पल्मोनरी मेडिसिन डिपार्टमेंट के प्रोफेसर डॉ. निशांत श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि कोविड री-इनफेक्शन के मरीज अब मिलना शुरू हो गए हैं। लेकिन, इस बार इन मरीजों में कोविड के लक्षण एडवांस स्टेज के हैँ। पहली बार जब यह मरीज कोविड संक्रमित हुए थे, तब उनका आक्सीजन सेचुरेशन लेवल 97-98 होता था। ओपीडी में मरीज को पैदल चलाने पर उसकी सांस नहीं फूलती थी। जबकि अब कोविड री - इनफेक्शन के मरीज में आक्सीजन सेचुरेशन का लेवल 80 - 90 प्रतिशत मिल रहा है। इसके अलावा इन मरीजों में थकान, कमजोरी और गंध गायब होना है।

केस 1 : अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज होने के 8 दिन बाद दोबारा संक्रमित, फिर भर्ती
शिवाजी नगर में रहने वाले 55 वर्षीय मनोज शर्मा (परवर्तित नाम) 31 अक्टूबर को कोविड पॉजिटिव हुए थे। हमीदिया में 13 दिन इलाज के बाद रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 14 नवंबर को अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी हाे गई। रविवार को दोबारा खांसी हुई। हमीदिया में रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट कराया। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद दोबारा हमीदिया में भर्ती।

केस 2 : 21 दिन इलाज के बाद रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, 41 दिन बाद फिर संक्रमित मिले
आरपी खटके (परिवर्तत नाम) शाहपुरा में रहते हैं। 11 अक्टूबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। तीन दिन निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती रहे। इसके बाद 18 दिन होम आईसोलेशन में रहे। 21वें दिन रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। 21 नवंबर को बुखार आया। जांच कराने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। रविवार को दोबारा अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।

यह रफ्तार थमनी चाहिए
प्रदेश और राजधानी में कोविड का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को प्रदेश में 1701 और भोपाल में 325 नए कोविड संक्रमित मिले हैं। इससे राज्य में कोविड संक्रमितों की संख्या 194745 हो गई है। जबकि भोपाल में यह आंकड़ा 30994 हो गया है। वहीं प्रदेश के अलग-अलग शहरों में कोविड से 10 मरीजों की मौत हो गई, जिससे राज्य में काेविड से मरने वालों की संख्या 3172 हाे गई है। स्वास्थ्य संचालनालय के अफसरों ने बताया कि भोपाल में सोमवार को कोरोना के 325 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। यह पहला मौका है जब भोपाल में लगातार पांचवें दिन कोरोना के 300 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं।

रिकवरी रेट 91 प्रतिशत हुआ: भोपाल में कोरोना मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 91 प्रतिशत हो गया। अब तक 533 व्यक्तियों की कोरोना से मृत्यु हुई है। 2374 व्यक्तियों का इलाज चल रहा है। कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने सोमवार को कोरोना समीक्षा के दौरान यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि राजधानी में अब तक 3 लाख 92 हजार से अधिक सैंपल लिए का चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें