कोरोना अपडेट:174 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, एक मरीज की मौत

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
शहर में मंगलवार को 174 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही अब राजधानी में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 26,345 हो गई। एक कोरोना मरीज की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई। अब तक 511 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। वहीं मंगलवार को 197 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए।

ऐसे में कोरोना को हराने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़ते हुए 23,220 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं प्रदेश में 667 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,73,384 हो गई। अलग-अलग शहरों में 9 मरीजों की मौत हुई।

