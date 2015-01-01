पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन-रात के तापमान में 17.5 डिग्री का अंतर; असर- फेफड़े, गले, श्वांस से जुड़ी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
रात का तापमान 13.2 डिग्री। सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम। दिन का तापमान 30.7 डिग्री, सामान्य। दाेनाें तापमान में 17.5 डिग्री का अंतर। रातभर ठंडक। सुबह 10:30 बजे के बाद से धूप और तपिश। पिछले 6 दिनाें से शहर में माैसम का मिजाज ऐसा ही बना हुआ है। विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं कि ऐसा माैसम सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है। इससे फेफड़े, गले और श्वांस से जुड़ी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं।

पिछले 6 दिन से रात का तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री तक कम है। माैसम वैज्ञानिक एवं ड्यूटी ऑफिसर पीके साहा ने बताया कि दिन का तापमान 30- 31 डिग्री या उससे ज्यादा है। धूप निकलने से सुबह 11:30 बजे के बाद पारा 28 डिग्री के पार पहुंच जाता है। इस वजह से तपिश भी बढ़ जाती है।

कूलिंग व हीटिंग रेट ज्यादा
साहा कहते हैं नवंबर की शुरुआत में कूलिंग और हीटिंग रेट दाेनाें अधिक रहते हैं। मतलब यह है कि शाम ढलते ही ठंडक तेजी से बढ़ती है। सुबह 8:30 बजे के बाद पारा तेजी से ऊपर चढ़ता है।

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक
ऐसा माैसम सेहत के लिए हानिकारक हाेता है। दिन और रात के तापमान में ज्यादा अंतर के कारण लाेग गर्म कपड़ाें काे लेकर लापरवाही ज्यादा करते हैं। ठंड की वजह से श्वांस नलियाें में अकड़न आ जाती है। श्वांस, फेफड़े और त्वचा संबंधी बीमारियां बढ़ती हैं।
- डाॅ लाेकेंद्र दवे, एचओडी पल्माेनरी डिपार्टमेंट, जीएमसी

