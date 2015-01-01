पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:177 नए मरीज, सबसे ज्यादा 23 कोलार में; अस्पतालों से 172 मरीज डिस्चार्ज

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
राजधानी में मंगलवार को 177 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें सर्वाधिक 23 मरीज कोलार क्षेत्र के रहने वाले हैं। वहीं कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती एक कोरोना मरीज की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इससे भोपाल में कोविड से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 519 हो गया है। वहीं कोविड अस्पताल, कोविड केयर सेंटर और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भर्ती कोरोना के 172 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर पहुंचे। इसकी पुष्टि कोविड कंट्रोल रूम की कोरोना स्टेटस रिपोर्ट में हुआ है।

कोविड कंट्रोल रूम के अफसरों ने बताया कि मंगलवार को कोरोना के 2385 संदिग्ध मरीजों के नमूनों की जांच की गई। इनमें से 177 की रिपोर्ट कोविड पॉजिटिव और 2200 की निगेटिव आई है। जबकि 8 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों के नमूने लैब में डॉक्टर्स ने तय मानकों के अनुरूप नहीं होने के कारण रिजेक्ट कर दिए।

