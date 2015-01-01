पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण तेज:प्रदेश में 1798 पॉजिटिव, कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 लाख के करीब; इंदौर में 586, भोपाल में 345 नए मरीज

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
राजधानी में रविवार को इस महीने के दोबारा कोरोना के सर्वाधिक मामले सामने आए। बीते गुरुवार को कोरोना के अब तक के सर्वाधिक 381 केस बढ़ने के बाद फिर से 345 नए संक्रमित बढ़ गए। इंदौर में भी 586 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ प्रदेश में कोरोना के नए मामले भी 1798 हो गए।

प्रदेश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या भी 1,93,044 पर पहुंच गई है। संक्रमित बढ़ने लगे हैं और स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या कम हुई है। रविवार को भी नए स्वस्थ प्रकरण 1212 रहे। रिकवरी रेट में भी गिरावट आना शुरू हो गई है। इंदौर में एक्टिव केस 2825 और भोपाल में 2211 हो गए हैं। संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने के साथ ही एक्टिव केस भी बढ़ने लगे हैं। अब कुल एक्टिव केस 11,765 हो गए हैं।

