संक्रमण से निपटने की कोशिश:शहर में चल रहे हैं कोविड के इलाज से जुड़े 18 रिसर्च और ट्रायल, सबसे ज्यादा 7 एम्स में

हरेकृष्ण दुबोलिया | भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
एम्स भोपाल (फाइल फोटो)
  • पीपुल्स में कोवैक्सीन का ट्रायल चल रहा है, जबकि जीएमसी में शुरू नहीं हुआ

भोपाल में कोविड-19 के इलाज से संबंधित 18 ट्रायल और रिसर्च चल रहे हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 7 एम्स में चल हैंं। इसके अलावा आईसीएमआर के नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एनवायरोमेंटल हेल्थ (निरेह) समेत 5 मेडिकल कॉलेजों में यह ट्रायल चल रहे हैं। इनमें से 15 इंटरवेंशनल मतलब वैक्सीन और दवाइयों से जुड़ी हुई हैं। जबकि 3 ऑब्जर्वेशनल हैं। क्लीनिकल रजिस्ट्री ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक करीब 6 क्लीनिकल ट्रायल की अवधि पूरी हो चुकी है।

होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज में संक्रमण मुक्त करने में होम्योपैथी दवाओं की भूमिका जांचने के लिए फेज 2 स्तर का ट्रायल हो चुका है। जीएमसी व पीपुल्स मेडिकल कॉलेज में को-वैक्सीन का तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल चल रहा है। पीपुल्स में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो चुका है। जीएमसी में आईसीएमआर के मेंडेट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

एमडब्ल्यू दवा के फेज-3 स्तर के दो ट्रायल, पहला गंभीर मरीजों पर, दूसरा-एसिम्टोमैटिक मरीजों पर
एम-डब्ल्यू इंजेक्शन - माइक्रोबैक्टीरियम-डब्ल्यू (एम-डब्ल्यू) दवा के फेज-3 स्तर के दो अलग-अलग ट्रायल हैं। पहला गंभीर कोरोना मरीजों पर और दूसरा एसिम्टेमैटिक मरीजों पर हो रहा है। इससे पहले संक्रमण के जोखिम को घटाने वाला शॉर्ट टर्म एक ट्रायल पूरा हो चुका है। डॉयरेक्टर डॉ. सरमन सिंह खुद इस ट्रायल रिसर्च के प्रभारी हैं।

  • रेमडेसिविर, क्लोरोक्वीन/हाईड्रॉक्सीक्लोरोक्वीन, लोपिनाविर विद राइटोनाविर(ओरली 14 दिन तक), लोपिनाविर विद राइटोनाविर प्लस इंटरफेरोन दवाओं के असर की तुलनात्मक असर से जुड़ा फेज-3 स्तर का ट्रायल है। मई से शुरू हुआ था।
  • कोविड से जीबी सिंड्रोम बीमारी की आशंका का पता लगाना- भारत के 43 टॉप मेडिकल इंस्टीट्यूट रिसर्च कर रहे हैं। गुलियन बार्रे सिंड्रोम (जीबी सिंड्रोम) एक न्यूरोलॉजिकल बीमारी है, इसमें शरीर का मध्य भाग लकवाग्रस्त हो जाता है। रिसर्च 2 साल तक चलेगी।
  • कोविड अस्पतालों में तैनाती के दौरान हेल्थ वर्कर की मनोवैज्ञानिक स्थितियों का पता लगाने वाली यह स्टडी अगस्त में पूरी हो चुकी है।
  • डॉक्टर्स ने कोविड से बचाव के लिए खुद कौन से प्रिवेंटिव ड्रग्स लिए, उनके एक्सपीरियंस क्या रहे। मई में शुरू स्टडी अभी चल भी रही है।
  • कोविड के बाद सर्जरी का वक्त निर्धारण: विश्वभर में 45000 और भारत में 4000 मरीजों के अनुभवों के आधार पर यह निर्धारण होगा।

निरेह आईसीएमआर - बुजुर्गों में संक्रमण का असर घटाने में बीसीजी की भूमिका
भारत के 9 शहरों में 1600 बुजुर्गों को, जिसमें 157 भोपाल के हैं। इन्हें बीसीजी (बेसिलस कालमेट्‌टे गुएरिन) वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। 30 नवंबर को टीकाकरण पूरा हो चुका है। निरेह के निदेशक डॉ. आरएन तिवारी ने बताया कि ट्रायल अब फॉलोअप स्टेज में हैं। सभी वैक्सीन्ड बुजुर्गों का छह माह तक पीरियोडिकल हेल्थ चेकअप चलता रहेगा।

चिरायु मेडिकल कॉलेज- जड़ी-बूटी वाली दवाओं का असर जांचने 45 मरीजों पर ट्रायल
जड़ी-बूटी का मरीजों पर असर जांचने 45 मरीजों पर यह ट्रायल किया गया है। देश में 11 अस्पतालों ने अध्ययन किया है। ट्रायल प्रभारी डॉ. रोहित पराते का कहना है एक सप्ताह बाद नतीजे जारी करेंगे।
यूलिनास्टेटिन का असर - भारत सीरम एंड वैक्सीन लिमि. द्वारा विकसित इंजेक्शन है। जिन मरीजों की श्वांस फूलती है उन्हें यह दिया जा रहा है।

चिरायु, हमीदिया में एक साथ- प्लाज्मा और होम्योपैथिक दवा का मरीज पर असर क्या रहा
आकोन्वेलेसेंट प्लाज्मा - ठीक हो चुके मरीजों के प्लाज्मा का गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज में असर से जुड़ा यह ट्रायल मई में शुरू हुआ। दो डोज में 200 एमएल प्लाज्मा दिया गया था। इसकी रिपोर्ट जारी हो चुकी है।
होम्योपैथिक ट्रीटमेंट - अतिरिक्त इलाज के तौर पर मरीजों को होम्योपैथी दवा का असर जांचा गया है। यह ट्रॉयल इसी माह पूरा होना है। दो पैथियों की मिक्सिंग के कारण जीएमसी ने खुद को इससे अलग कर लिया।

आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज- माइल्ड और मॉडरेट संक्रमितों पर गिलोय असरकारक
आरोग्य कशायम -20 एसिम्टेमैटिक और माइल्ड सिम्टेमैटिक मरीजों को इसे दिया गया था, ट्रायल पूरा हो चुका है। इस दवा में 6 जड़ीबूटियां गिलोय, सौंठ, कालमेघ, पीपर, कालीमिर्च, मुलेठी और हरड़ का मिश्रण होता है। नजीते सकारात्मक आए हैं।
गिलोय घनवटी - माइल्ड व मॉडरेट 30 रोगियों पर इसका ट्रॉयल किया गया है। नतीजे सकारात्मक आए हैं।

