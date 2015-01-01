पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में दिव्यांग लड़की से रेप:19 साल की लड़की से सरकारी अस्पताल के 53 साल के कर्मचारी ने अपहरण कर ज्यादती की, बोल-सुन नहीं सकती पीड़ित

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
कोलार पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ अपहरण और ज्यादती की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।
  • हनुमानगंज इलाके में छोड़कर भाग रहा था आरोपी, लड़की ने लोगों की मदद से पकड़वाया
  • पीड़िता से दो महीने पहले भी ज्यादती हो चुकी, पिपलानी पुलिस ने जीरो पर कायमी की थी

भोपाल में 19 साल की दिव्यांग लड़की से ज्यादती किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। लड़की बोल और सुन नहीं पाती है। 53 साल का आरोपी एक सरकारी अस्पताल का ड्राइवर है। लड़की को रास्ते में अकेला देखकर वह उसका अपहरण कर ले गया था, ज्यादती के बाद वह लड़की को हनुमानगंज इलाके में छोड़कर भागने की कोशिश कर रहा था, लेकिन लड़की ने लोगों की मदद से उसे पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले करवा दिया। इससे पहले भी लड़की से इसी तरह दुष्कर्म हो चुका है। पिपलानी थाने में करीब 2 महीने पहले मामला दर्ज हुआ था।

टीआई कोलार थाना सुधीर अरजरिया ने बताया कि 19 वर्षीय लड़की कोलार इलाके में रहती है। मंगलवार शाम बीमा कुंज इलाके से उसका अपहरण कर लिया गया था। उसके पति ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी थी। बुधवार दोपहर हनुमानगंज थाना पुलिस ने कोलार पुलिस से संपर्क कर लड़की के बरामद होने की जानकारी दी।

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने शाहजहांनाबाद निवासी 53 साल के मोहम्मद रफीक को भी गिरफ्तार करना बताया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही लड़की के परिजन थाने पहुंच गए। लड़की ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम 7 बजे वह अपनी बहन के घर जाने के लिए कोलार के बीमा कुंज में खड़ी हुई थी। इसी दौरान एक जीप वहां आकर रुकी।

ड्राइवर ने खुद का नाम रफीक बताते हुए कहा कि वह उसे बहन के घर छोड़ देगी। हालांकि दोनों एक-दूसरे को नहीं जानते थे। लेकिन रफीक के कहने पर पीड़िता उसकी सरकारी जीप में बैठ गई। रास्ते में उसने उतरने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन गेट लॉक होने के कारण वह नीचे नहीं उतर पाई। रफीक उसे शाहजहांनाबाद इलाके में ले गया, जहां उसके साथ जबरन ज्यादती की। उसके बाद वह उसे हनुमानगंज इलाके में छोड़कर भागने लगा। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर आरोपी रफीक के खिलाफ अपहरण और बलात्कार की धाराओं में प्रकरण दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

इशारों से लोगों की मदद लेकर पकड़वाया

पीड़िता के अनुसार रफी ने उससे ज्यादती की। इसके बाद वह बुधवार दोपहर उसे हनुमानगंज इलाके में छोड़कर जाने लगा। उसने गाड़ी का गेट पकड़ लिया और लोगों से इशारे में मदद के लिए गुहार लगाई। लोगों ने लड़की की मदद करते हुए रफीक को पकड़ लिया। उसके बाद उसने और लड़की को पुलिस को सौंप दिया। लड़की की बात समझने के लिए काउंसलर की मदद की गई। देर रात पुलिस ने लड़की की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी के खिलाफ अपहरण और ज्यादती की धाराओं में एफआईआर की।

पहले भी हो चुकी ज्यादती

टीआई सुधीर अरजरिया ने बताया कि पीड़िता दिव्यांग है और वह बोल-सुन नहीं सकती है। इससे पहले भी उसके साथ दुष्कर्म हो चुका है। एक आरोपी इसी तरह रास्ते से उसे पिपलानी इलाके में ले गया था। ज्यादती के बाद वह भागने का प्रयास कर रहा था, लेकिन लड़की ने उसे पकड़वा दिया था। पिपलानी पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ जीरो पर का एफआईआर कर उसे गिरफ्तार करे कोलार पुलिस को सौंप दिया था।

