सतर्कता से बची दो जिंदगी:घर बसाने निकले 2 नाबालिग, गलत ट्रेन में बैठे तो पकड़े गए; आरपीएफ ने परिजनों को सौंपा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल स्टेशन (फाइल फोटो)

भोपाल रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) की सतर्कता से दो नाबालिगों की जिंदगी बर्बाद होने से बच गई। उप्र के रहने वाले दोनों नाबालिग एक-दूसरे से प्यार होने पर परिजनों को बिना बताए घर से निकल गए। भोपाल स्टेशन पर आरपीएफ की नजर दोनों पर पड़ी तो पूछताछ की। टिकट चैक करने पर पता चला कि दोनों गलत ट्रेन में बैठे हैं और शादी करने झांसी से सिकंदराबाद जा रहे हैं। आरपीएफ ने दोनों को अभिरक्षा में लेकर परिजनों को सूचना दी। इसके बाद दोनों को उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

आरपीएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल कृष्ण बघेल ने बताया कि उनकी और दो साथियों की दिल्ली केएसआर बैंगलुरू (02692) स्पेशल ट्रेन में ड्यूटी थी। उन्हें कोच ए-2 में किशोर और किशोरी बैठे मिले। उनके पास ट्रेन (06528) झांसी से सिकंदराबाद ट्रेन का टिकट था। पूछताछ करने पर दोनों ने बताया कि वे गलती से इस ट्रेन में बैठ गए हैं। नाबालिग लगने पर सख्ती की तो बोले- वे बिना परिजनों को बताए शादी करने सिकंदराबाद जा रहे हैं।

इस पर आरपीएफ ने दोनों को अभिरक्षा में लिया। आरपीएफ निहाल सिंह ने पुलिस थाना पिपराइच गोरखपुर उपनिरीक्षक राम अवध से संपर्क किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके थाने में लड़की के पिता ने आवेदन दिया है। इसके बाद परिजनों को सूचना देकर बुलाया और दोनों को उन्हें सौंप दिया। आधार कार्ड में दोनों की उम्र 17 वर्ष थी।

