साइड इफेक्ट:ज्यादा काढ़ा पीने से 20% बढ़ी पेट व पाचन संबंधी बीमारियां; कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए अधिक काढ़े का सेवन पड़ रहा भारी

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

कोरोनाकाल में संक्रमण से बचने के लिए अधिक काढ़े का सेवन लोगों की सेहत पर भारी पड़ रहा है। ज्यादा काढ़ा पीने से न सिर्फ पेट संबंधी समस्याओं में इजाफा हुआ है, बल्कि शरीर में गर्मी बढ़ने की वजह से छाले और अन्य प्रकार दिक्कतें भी हो रही हैं। पेट व पाचन संबंधी समस्याएं 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई हैं। कोरोना से बचने के लिए एहतियात के तौर पर कई लोगों ने काढ़े का जमकर सेवन किया, लेकिन इसकी तासीर गर्म होने की वजह से इसका अत्यधिक सेवन सेहत पर असर डालने लगा है।

डाॅ. धीरज शुक्ला ने बताया कि ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए जब मरीजों ने बताया कि वे दिन में 5-6 बार काढ़ा पी रहे हैं। उन्हें पेट व पाचन संबंधी दिक्कतें होने लगीं थी। दरअसल, काढ़े का अनियंत्रित मात्रा में सेवन इसकी वजह था। शहर के लीवर रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. संजय कुमार ने बताया कि ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए हैं जिसमें काढ़े की वजह से फूड पाइप बर्न हुआ है। मुंह में छाले और पाचन पर असर पड़ा है।

फूड पाइप पर पड़ा असर, कुछ दिन बाद हो गई मौत
पुराने शहर के 64 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति ने सर्दी-खांसी होने पर दिन में 4-5 बार अधिक मात्रा में काढ़ा लेना शुरू किया। कुछ दिन बाद खाने-पीने में परेशानी हुई तो इलाज कराया। पता चला कि ज्यादा काढ़ा पीने से फूड पाइप पर असर पड़ा। कुछ दिन बाद मृत्यु हो गई।

हाल में कर्नाटक से भोपाल आए 28 वर्षीय युवक को गले में खराश हुई। इसके बाद परिजनों ने उसे लगातार काढ़े का सेवन करवाया। इससे गले में छाले पड़ गए और खाने-पीने में भी समस्या होने लगी। फिर डॉक्टर से परामर्श के बाद इसे बंद किया।

शहर के वरिष्ठ आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक डॉ. बाबुल ताम्रकार ने बताया कि काढ़ा पित्त को बढ़ाता है और कफ को नियंत्रित करता है। जिन लोगों का पहले से पित्त अधिक है, वह ज्यादा काढ़ा पिएंगे तो उन्हें समस्या होगी।

इन बातों का ध्यान रखें

  • काढ़े का सेवन चिकित्सक के परामर्श या निर्देश के मुताबिक करें।
  • अगर सेवन कर रहे हैं तो 2 कप पानी में आधा चम्मच से कम काढ़ा पर्याप्त है।
  • काढ़ा पीने से अगर पेट में जलन, गर्मी, मुंह व गले में छाले लग रहे हैं तो न लें।
  • काढ़े में गर्म तासीर वाले पदार्थ रहते हैं, इसलिए जिनका पित्त पहले से अधिक है, उन्हें समस्या हो सकती है।
  • अगर खाने-पीने में समस्या है, पाचन में परेशानी है तो डॉक्टर को दिखाएं।
  • (विशेषज्ञ के मुताबिक)
