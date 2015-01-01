पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायर एनओसी:2000 वर्गफीट तक के लिए देने होंगे 2000 रुपए, फायर ऑफिसर की स्वीकृति के बाद ही मिलेगी अनुमति

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • निगम कमिश्नर ने एनओसी जारी करने अपर आयुक्त को किया अधिकृत
  • नवीनीकरण नहीं कराने पर शुल्क राशि में प्रतिवर्ष 10% की बढ़ोतरी के साथ वसूली होगी

2000 वर्गफीट तक की फायर एनओसी के लिए नगर निगम को 2000 रुपए देने होंगे। फायर ब्रिगेड, इससे जुड़े दूसरे यंत्र, सुझाव प्रमाण पत्र, लेक्टर, डेमो और फायर रिपोर्ट जारी करने के लिए भी दरें निर्धारित कर दी गई हैं। फायर एनओसी जारी करने के लिए अपर आयुक्त शाश्वत मीणा को अधिकृत किया गया है।

इसके आदेश निगम कमिश्नर वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने बुधवार को जारी किए। फायर एनओसी फायर इंजीनियर या आर्किटेक्ट की ओर से बनाए गए नक्शे पर फायर ऑफिसर की स्वीकृति के बाद जारी की जाएगी। वैधता एक साल की होगी। नवीनीकरण नहीं कराने पर शुल्क राशि में प्रतिवर्ष 10% की बढ़ोतरी के साथ वसूली की जाएगी। फायर ब्रिगेड निगम सीमा से बाहर जाएगी तो उसके लिए निगम किराया वसूल करेगा। फायर फाइटर का कर्मचारियों समेत किराया 3500 रुपए प्रतिदिन होगा।

बीयू : 15 तक भरे जाएंगे परीक्षा फॉर्म
बीयू ने स्नातकोत्तर के चौथे और दूसरे सेमेस्टर, स्नातक कोर्स के पहले, दूसरे और अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा के फॉर्म जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख 15 नवंबर तय की है। यह फार्म पिछले सितंबर में हुई ओपन बुक सिस्टम से आयोजित परीक्षा के अलावा उन सभी छात्रों से भरवाए जा रहे हैं जिनको अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जा रहा है। अधिक जानकारी बीयू की वेबसाइट http://www.bubhopal.ac.in से प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

नीट यूजी : छात्रों की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी
चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा मध्यप्रदेश राज्य स्तरीय संयुक्त काउंसलिंग नीट यूजी 2020 आयोजित की जा रही है। एमबीबीएस व बीडीएस में एडमिशन के लिए विभाग ने 10 नवंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। लिस्ट में कुल 9,821 छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम शामिल हैं। गुरुवार से छात्र-छात्राएं च्वॉइस फिलिंग और च्वॉइस लॉकिंग कर सकेंगे। इसकी अंतिम तारीख 15 नवंबर है।

फायर एनओसी के लिए दरें

2000 वर्गफीट तक के लिए 2000 रु. 2001 से 5000 वर्गफीट के लिए 3000 रु. 5001 से 15000 वर्गफीट के लिए 5000 रु. 15001 से 25000 वर्गफीट के लिए 7000 रु. 25001 वर्गफीट से अधिक के लिए 30 पैसे प्रति वर्गफीट (न्यूनतम 8000 रुपए)

स्थल निरीक्षण के लिए शुल्क

5000 वर्गफीट तक के लिए 2000 रु. 5001 से 25000 वर्गफीट के लिए 3000 रु. 25001 से 50000 वर्गफीट के लिए 10 पैसे प्रति वर्गफीट (न्यूनतम 6000 रुपए)

