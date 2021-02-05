पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्रेकअप के साइड इफेक्ट:भोपाल में छात्रा ने मारपीट से तंग आकर प्रेमी से संबंध तोड़ा; आरोपी ने घर में घुसकर भाई को बंधक बनाया, लड़की से मारपीट कर जाने से मारने धमकी दी

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
छात्रा ने देर रात परिजनों के साथ हबीबगंज थाने में आरोपी प्रशांत के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
छात्रा ने देर रात परिजनों के साथ हबीबगंज थाने में आरोपी प्रशांत के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराई। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • दोस्ती के दौरान लिए फोटो और वीडियो को वायरल कर बदनाम करने की धमकी भी दी

भोपाल में बीकॉम की एक छात्रा को अपने प्रेमी से ब्रेकअप करना महंगा पड़ गया। आरोपी ने छात्रा के घर में घुसकर उसके छोटे भाई को बंधक बनाया और छात्रा से मारपीट करते हुए कहा कि अगर उसने बात करना बंद किया तो वह उसके वीडियो और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर देगा। लोगों के जमा होने पर आरोपी वहां से भाग गया। हबीबगंज पुलिस ने छेड़छाड़ समेत छह से ज्यादा धाराओं में आरोपी युवक पर मामला दर्ज कर, उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

हबीबगंज पुलिस के अनुसार 21 साल की लड़की बीकॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा है। उसने बताया कि करीब 2 साल पहले फर्स्ट ईयर में उसकी पहचान कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाले प्रशांत ओसवाल नाम के युवक से हुई थी। फिर उनके बीच बातचीत होने लगी। इस बीच दोनों ने शादी करने का तय कर लिया था। छात्रा ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रशांत का उससे किसी से भी बात करना पंसद नहीं था।

इसको लेकर वह झगड़ा कर उससे मारपीट करता रहता था। इस कारण उसने उससे ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। गुरुवार शाम को वह घर आया। इस दौरान वह अपने छोटे भाई के साथ घर में थी। छात्रा ने आरोप लगाया कि आरोपी प्रशांत ने उसके भाई को एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया और उससे मारपीट करते हुए छेड़छाड़ की। उसने गला दबाने की कोशिश की। हंगामा होता देख वह भाग गया।

कह रहा था बात नहीं मानी, तो जीने नहीं दूंगा

छात्रा ने पुलिस को बताया कि प्रशांत ने उसे धमकी देते हुए कहा है कि अगर वह उससे बात नहीं करेगी, तो वह उसे जान से मार देगा। उसके वीडियो और फोटो भी वायरल कर देगा, जिससे वह जी नहीं सकेगी।

एक महीने से कर रहा परेशान

छात्रा ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी हरकतों से तंग आकर उसने ब्रेकअप कर लिया था। वह करीब 1 महीने से उसे परेशान कर रहा है। उसका पीछा करना, रास्ता रोकना, गाली गलौज करना, फोन पर अश्लील बातें करना और जान से मारने की धमकी तक दे रहा थ। विरोध करने पर मारपीट भी कर देता था।

शाहपुरा का रहने वाला बताया जाता है आरोपी

छात्रा ने देर रात हबीबगंज थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी प्रशांत के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। छात्रा ने बताया कि आरोपी शाहपुरा इलाके में रहता है। हालांकि वह उसका पूरा पता नहीं जानती है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

