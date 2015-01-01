पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों की मौतों का सिलसिला जारी:शहडोल में 21वीं मौत, एक और बच्चे ने दम तोड़ा

शहडोल7 मिनट पहले
शहडोल में लगातार हो रही बच्चों की मौतों से हड़कंप मचा। (फाइल फोटो)

जिला चिकित्सालय में बच्चों की मौतों का सिलसिला जारी है। शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब 12:30 बजे चार दिन के एक नवजात ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसी के साथ शहडोल में मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 21 हो गई है। इनमें से 18 बच्चे पंद्रह दिन भीतर जिला चिकित्सालय में जान गवां चुके हैं। एक बच्चे की जिला चिकित्सालय लाते समय रास्ते में मौत हुई थी।

एक की जबलपुर में तो एक अन्य बच्चे की बुढ़ार में मौत हुई है। 26-27 नवंबर की दरम्यानी रात से जिला चिकित्सालय में शुरू हुआ बच्चों की मौतों का सिलसिला शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। नवागत सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जीएस परिहार की ओर से जारी बुलेटिन के अनुसार, कल्याणपुर निवासी लक्ष्मी राव पति इंद्र कुमार राव का प्रसव 8 दिसंबर को जिला चिकित्सालय आते समय रास्ते में हो गया था।

