पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निजी विवि आयोग देगा फंड:आईईएचई में 24 करोड़ से बनेगा नया ऑडिटोरियम

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंस्टीट्यूट फॉर एक्सीलेंस इन हायर एजुकेशन (आईईएचई) में सोमवार को जनरल काउंसिल की बैठक हुई। इसमें 24 करोड़ के एक प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू करने की मंजूरी मिली है। इसके तहत आईईएचई परिसर में हाईटेक बहुउद्देशीय ऑडिटोरियम बनेगा। इसमें एक 1200 सीट का मुख्य हाल होगा। इसके अलावा 3 से 4 छोटे सेमीनार हाल होंगे। इंस्टीट्यूट को ऑडिटोरियम तैयार करने के लिए 24 करोड़ का फंड निजी विश्वविद्यालय विनियामक आयोग देगा।

आयोग का कार्यालय भी आईईएचई के नजदीक स्थित है। इसलिए जमीन आईईएचई की होगी और फंड आयोग देगा। इस ऑडिटोरियम का इस्तेमाल आईईएचई अपने लिए तो कर सकेगा साथ ही निजी विवि आयोग व उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के कार्यक्रम यहां आयोजित हो सकेंगे। बैठक की अध्यक्षता उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री मोहन यादव ने की। उन्होंने इस प्रोजेक्ट को जल्द शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऑनलाइन वापस मिलेगी कॉशनमनी
छात्रों को कॉशनमनी और फीस रिफंड प्राप्त करने के लिए आईईएचई जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। यह राशि उन्हें ऑनलाइन माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके अलावा बालक छात्रावास में वार्डन आवास बनाने सहित विभिन्न प्रस्तावों को मंजूरी दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें