पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 26 New Color Workers From All Over The Country Selected For MPSD, 16 From Madhya Pradesh Got A Chance

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नए बैच की सूची जारी:MPSD के लिए चुने गए देशभर से 26 नव रंगकर्मी, मध्यप्रदेश से 16 को मिला मौका

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइनल सिलेक्शन के दौरान नाट्य विद्यालय के निदेशक आलोक चटर्जी और रंगनिर्देशक राजीव वर्मा। फाइल फोटो
  • नया सत्र 1 दिसंबर से शुरु होगा,

मध्य प्रदेश नाट्य विद्यालय में सत्र 2020-21 में एक वर्षीय प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थियों की सूची जारी कर दी गई है।

चयनित 26 विद्यार्थियों में से इस बार सर्वाधिक 16 बच्चे मध्यप्रदेश के हैं। वहीं इस बार बिहार के एक भी कैंडिडेट को नहीं लिया गया। बाकी 16 विद्यार्थियों में से उत्तर प्रदेश के तीन, नई दिल्ली के दो तथा उत्तराखंड, ओडिशा, झारखंड और पंजाब के एक-एक विद्यार्थी शामिल हैं। चयनित 26 विद्यार्थियों में से आठ लड़कियां हैं। मप्र नाट्य विद्यालय में प्रवेश के लिए भारत समेत नेपाल और बांग्लादेश के भी युवा कलाकार आवेदन करते हैं। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते विदेशों से किसी ने आवेदन नहीं किया था। अंतिम चयन कार्यशाला चार से सात नवंबर के बीच हुई थी, जिसमें 53 स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया था। चयन समिति में फिल्म अभिनेता राजीव वर्मा, एनएसडी दिल्ली से वीणा शर्मा, अमित रंजन बनर्जी कोलकाता, राजकमल नायर रायपुर और आलोक चटर्जी शामिल थे। विद्यालय द्वारा चयन प्रक्रिया के सभी चरण पूरे करने बाद चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की सूची 11 नवंबर को संस्कृति संचालनालय भेजी गई थी। शासन की अनुमति मिलते ही तय समय में सूची जारी कर दी गई।

मध्यप्रदेश नाट्य विद्यालय के नए बैच के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थियों की लिस्ट।
मध्यप्रदेश नाट्य विद्यालय के नए बैच के लिए चयनित विद्यार्थियों की लिस्ट।

विद्यालय के निदेशक आलोक चटर्जी ने बताया कि नया सत्र एक दिसंबर से प्रारंभ हो जाएगा, जबकि सत्र 2019- 20 के विद्यार्थियों की बकाया कक्षाएं शुरू हो चुकी हैं। उल्लेखनीय नाट्य विद्यालय में एक वर्षीय प्रशिक्षण पाठ्यक्रम में 26 सीटें हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के बावजूद ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण और प्रवेश प्रक्रिया संभव ना हो पाने से पाठ्यक्रम नौ माह पीछे हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें