पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था:आदमपुर छावनी पर रोज की जाएगी 2800 टन कचरे की प्रोसेसिंग

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम का दावा है कि आदमपुर छावनी पर जल्द ही रोज 2800 टन कचरे की प्रोसेसिंग की जाएगी। इसमें 2000 टन पुराना और 800 टन नया कचरा होगा। इस कचरे की प्रोसेसिंग के लिए निगम ने मैकाफ कंपनी को काम सौंपा है। फिलहाल यहां केवल 400 टन कचरे की रोजाना प्रोसेसिंग होती है।

आदमपुर छावनी के कचरे से बायो सीएनजी बनाने की योजना पर फिलहाल ब्रेक लग गया है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया और नगर निगम आयुक्त वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने आदमपुर छावनी का निरीक्षण किया और कंपनी को संसाधन बढ़ाकर काम में तेजी लाने को कहा। खंती में जमा हुए पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें