भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:3 घंटे बिजली कटौती, जिला फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच और मयूरा पंडित का कथक... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल35 मिनट पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स …

भोपाल में नाइट कर्फ्यू

  • रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे सब कुछ बंद रहेगा। बाजार 2 घंटे पहले 8 बजे से बंद हो जाएंगे।

मौसम

  • साफ, शुष्क अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • दोपहर 1 से शाम 4 बजे तक संस्कार गार्डन, उमा विहार, ललिता नगर, अंकित परिसर के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत मयूरा पंडित का व्याख्यान और कथक नृत्य। जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बाल नाट्य कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • विश्व धरोहर सप्ताह में ‘अपनी धरोहर को जानें’ कार्यक्रम, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय में, सुबह 11 बजे
  • समुंद्रम, गौहर महल, दोपहर 12 बजे

फिल्म प्रदर्शन

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘अवर आर्म्ड फोर्सेस’ शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे

सिटी स्पोर्ट्स

  • फेथ कप अंडर-19 इंटर अकादमी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में सेमीफाइनल मैच, फेथ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड, सुबह 8:30 बजे।
  • भोपाल जिला ओपन फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मैच, राजेंद्र नगर फुटबॉल मैदान, दोपहर 1:30 बजे

धर्म-समाज

  • आंवलानवमी, हनुमान मंदिर बाग सेवनियां और मयूर पार्क, सुबह 8 बजे
