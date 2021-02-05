पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  32 Seater Bus Engulfed In A 22 Feet Deep Canal; People Weeping And Searching For Their Loved Ones In The Queue Of Dead Bodies

10 फोटो में देखें सीधी बस हादसा:22 फीट गहरी नहर में समाई 32 सीटर बस; शवों की कतार में अपनों को तलाशते रहे रोते-बिलखते लोग

सीधी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार सुबह 7.30 बजे के आसपास बाणसागर डैम की नहर में बस गिरने के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंगलवार सुबह 7.30 बजे के आसपास बाणसागर डैम की नहर में बस गिरने के बाद लोगों की भीड़ लग गई।

मंगलवार सुबह मध्यप्रदेश के सीधी जिले में 32 सीटर बस 22 फीट गहरी नहर में समा गई। बस के नहर में गिरने के बाद ड्राइवर समेत सात लोग ही सकुशल बाहर आ सके। बाद में एक-एक कर नहर से निकाले गए शवों की कतार लग गई। रोते-बिलखते परिजन अपनों की तलाश करते रहे। दोपहर करीब 4 बजे तक 43 शव निकाले जा चुके हैं। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है। हादसे की इस हद‌य विदारक घटना को देखिए 10 फोटो में-

घटना के तत्काल बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया गया।
घटना के तत्काल बाद रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया गया।
नहर में समाई बस को बाहर निकालने की मशक्कत।
नहर में समाई बस को बाहर निकालने की मशक्कत।
घटना के कुछ ही देर बाद नहर में समाई बस को तलाश लिया गया।
घटना के कुछ ही देर बाद नहर में समाई बस को तलाश लिया गया।
नहर से बाहर निकाले जाने के बाद बस की जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी।
नहर से बाहर निकाले जाने के बाद बस की जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी।
नहर से शवों को निकालकर किनारे पर ही रखकर कफन ओढ़ाया गया।
नहर से शवों को निकालकर किनारे पर ही रखकर कफन ओढ़ाया गया।
शवों के चेहरे से कफन हटा दिया गया ताकि परिजन अपनों को ढूंढ सकें।
शवों के चेहरे से कफन हटा दिया गया ताकि परिजन अपनों को ढूंढ सकें।
जिस किसी ने भी यह मंजर देखा वह अपने आंसू नहीं रोक सका।
जिस किसी ने भी यह मंजर देखा वह अपने आंसू नहीं रोक सका।
शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाते स्थानीय लोग और पुलिसकर्मी।
शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ले जाते स्थानीय लोग और पुलिसकर्मी।
हादसे का शिकार हुए लोगों के परिजन के आंसू नहीं थम रहे हैं।
हादसे का शिकार हुए लोगों के परिजन के आंसू नहीं थम रहे हैं।
