डॉक्टर बाबू:प्रदेश में 4000 डॉक्टरों की कमी पर 345 डॉक्टर फाइलें निपटाने में जुटे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • संचालनालय में ही बड़ी संख्या में नॉन क्लीनिकल काम में जुटे डॉक्टर
  • मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देशों के बाद इलाज में लगाने की कवायद

स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को पटरी पर लाने के लिए राज्य सरकार चाहे तो एक ही फैसले से लगभग 345 डॉक्टरों की कमी पूरी कर सकती है। स्पेशलिस्ट और एमबीबीएस डिग्री वाले डॉक्टर इलाज की बजाय बाबूगीरी में जुटे हुए है। अभी सरकारी अस्पतालों, व मेडिकल कॉलेज में 2300 विशेषज्ञ, 1677 मेडिकल ऑफिसर सहित कुल 4 हजार डॉक्टरों की कमी है, जिसमें से 10 फीसदी तत्काल पूरी हो सकती है। स्वास्थ्य संचालनालय ओर एनएचएम में 30 से ज्यादा डॉक्टर नॉन क्लिनिकल काम में लगे है।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने डॉक्टरों की कमी पूरी करने के लिए सख्ती के साथ नॉन क्लिनिकल काम में लगे डॉक्टर्स को हटाने के लिए कहा है। इसके लिए बड़ी सर्जरी संचालनालय से ही शुरू करनी पड़ेगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सेटअप में ही डॉक्टरों को पदस्थ किया जाता है। शासन स्तर से नई व्यवस्था बनने के बाद इन डॉक्टरों की सेवाएं मरीजों को मिलने लगेगी।

हेल्थ डायरेक्टोरेट में ये डाॅक्टर प्रशासकीय काम में जुटे

डॉ. कैलाश बुंदेला, राकेश खरे, प्रमोद चतुर्वेदी, संतोष जैन , वीणा सिन्हा, संतोष शुक्ला, वंदना खरे, शशि ठाकुर, बीडी खरे, अलका परगानिया, पदमाकर त्रिपाठी, हिमांशु जैसवार, राजश्री बजाज, अर्चना मिश्रा, इंद्रजीत सिंह सिकरवार, प्रज्ञा तिवारी, वीरेंद्र कुमार, प्रमोद गोयल, अर्चना पुंधीर, सौरभ पुरोहित, रितेश तंवर, हिमानी यादव, विनोद देशमुख। (इनमें डिप्टी डायरेक्टर, ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर शामिल हैं।

एनएचएम में ये डाॅक्टर पदस्थ : डॉ. पंकज शुक्ला, दुर्गेश कुमार गौर, मनीष सिंह, विशाल जायसवाल, दिनेश चतुर्वेदी, शैलेश साकल्ले, दिलीप कुमार और विवेक मिश्रा। राज्य में ट्रेनिंग इंस्टिट्यूट और रीजनल ट्रेनिंग इंस्टिट्यूट में 5 डॉक्टर पदस्थ हैं।

डीन, अधीक्षक और रीजनल डायरेक्टर नहीं देखते मरीज

विभाग में सात रीजनल डायरेक्टर हैं। 51 जिला अस्पताल में सिविल सर्जन और सभी जिलों में सीएमएचओ हैं। यह जिम्मेदारी डॉक्टरों के पास है। सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में डीन, अधीक्षक ओर कई एचओडी मरीजों को देखने की बजाय स्टूडेंट्स की क्लास लेते हैं।

मानवाधिकार आयोग ने संज्ञान लेकर तलब किया था प्रतिवेदन

मानवाधिकार आयोग के न्यायमूर्ति नरेंद्र कुमार जैन सरकारी अस्पतालों में फाइलों को निपटाने को निपटाने वाले मामले में संज्ञान ले चुके हैं। उन्होंने भोपाल शहर में एमडी और एमएस जैसी डिग्री वाले डॉक्टरों के इलाज नहीं करने पर प्रतिवेदन तलब किया था।

डॉक्टरों को इलाज तो करना होगा

सीएम के निर्देश हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों की कमी पूरी करेंगे। डॉक्टरों को इलाज तो करना होगा। नॉन क्लीनिकल काम करने वाले डॉक्टर्स पर जल्द फैसला लेंगे।

- प्रभुराम चौधरी, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

