शहर में बढ़ रहे सुसाइड केस:24 घंटे में 4 युवक और एक महिला ने दे दी जान; किसी के पास से नहीं मिला सुसाइड नोट

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  •
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

राजधानी में बीते 24 घंटों के भीतर चार युवकों और एक महिला ने फांसी लगाकर अपनी जान दे दी। पांचों ही मामलों में खुदकुशी की वजह सामने नहीं आई है। सूखी सेवनिया, कोलार, छोला मंदिर और अरेरा हिल्स पुलिस ने अलग-अलग मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी हैं।

मानसिक संतुलन नहीं था ठीक
सूखी सेवनिया पुलिस के मुताबिक ग्राम सूखी सेवनिया निवासी 70 वर्षीय शांतिबाई का मानसिक संतुलन काफी दिनों से खराब चल रहा था। बुधवार को उन्होंने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। परिजन उनका अंतिम संस्कार करने वाले थे, इस बीच किसी ने पुलिस को सूचना देना जरूरी बताया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिवार को सौंप दिया।

खुद ही कर लिया ‘जीवन’ समाप्त
कोलार पुलिस के मुताबिक 35 वर्षीय जीवन पिता संतु मूलत: छत्तीसगढ़ का रहने वाला था। वह यहां राजकमल स्कूल के पास ज्योति हाइट्स कोलार में अपने रिश्तेदार के साथ रहता था। जीवन की पत्नी और बच्चे गांव में रहते हैं। बुधवार दोपहर रिश्तेदार करन ने पुलिस को बताया कि जीवन ने दूसरी मंजिल पर फांसी लगा ली है।

सोने का कहकर गया...और लगा ली फांसी
छोला मंदिर पुलिस के मुताबिक 24 वर्षीय करण अहिरवार प्रेमनगर, छोला में रहता था। निजी काम करने वाला करण मंगलवार रात झांकी विसर्जन के लिए घर से निकला था। बुधवार को नशे की हालत में घर लौटा और सोने जाने का कहकर अपने कमरे में चला गया। दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे परिजनों की नजर पड़ी तो वह फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला।

पत्नी मायके गई तभी लगा ली फांसी
अरेरा हिल्स पुलिस के मुताबिक वल्लभ नगर एक निवासी 32 वर्षीय राजेश गायकवाड़ ड्राइवर थे। इन दिनों उनका काम ठीक नहीं चल रहा था। परिवार में पत्नी व तीन बच्चे हैं। बुधवार शाम पत्नी घर के पास ही मायके में थी। तभी राजेश ने फांसी लगा ली। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है।

प्रतिमा विसर्जन से लौटकर की खुदकुशी
महाकाल किराना के पास प्रेमनगर छोला निवासी 24 वर्षीय करण अहिरवार प्राइवेट काम करता था। मंगलवार की रात वह प्रतिमा विसर्जन के लिए घर से निकला था। अगले दिन नशे की हालत में वापस लौटा और ऊपरी मंजिल पर सोने का कहकर चला गया। दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे परिजनों की नजर पड़ी तो वह फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला।

