कोरोना अपडेट:एक दिन में 400 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे, 221 नए केस, प्रदेश में आंकड़ा 1079 पहुंचा

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

राजधानी में बुधवार को कोरोना के 221 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि प्रदेश में यह आंकड़ा 1079 है। भोपाल कुल मरीजों की संख्या 38,355 हो गई है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ एक दिन में 400 संक्रमित मरीज ठीक होकर घर भी लौटे हैं। स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 32,942 पहुंच गई है। बुधवार तक शहर में कोरोना के 2985 एक्टिव केस रिकॉर्ड किए गए, जबकि दो मरीजों की मौतों के साथ यह आंकड़ा 594 हो गया है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों ने बताया कि बुधवार को प्रदेश के विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 1257 मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर घर पहुंचे हैं। वहीं 8 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। प्रदेश में अब तक 3433 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से जान गंवा चुके हैं। प्रदेश में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2,26,788 हो गई है और ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 2,11,025 हो गया है। इधर, इंदौर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 50 हजार पार कर गई है। वहीं 45 हजार लोग स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं।

