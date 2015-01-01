पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:वित्त आयोग से मिले नगरीय निकायों को 480 करोड़ रुपए

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोपाल को 44 करोड़, कुल 179 करोड़ की मंजूरी
  • 10 लाख से ज्यादा आबादी को 598 करोड़ और कम वालों को 1320 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत

प्रदेश के 407 नगरीय निकायों व पांच केंटोनमेंट बोर्ड को 15वें वित्त आयोग से स्वीकृत ग्रांट के 480 करोड़ रुपए मिल गए हैं। इस ग्रांट का उपयोग स्वच्छता, सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट, पेयजल आपूर्ति, रूफ वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग आदि के लिए किया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को यह राशि निकायों को ट्रांसफर की।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में आर्थिक संकट की स्थिति है, लेकिन नगरों के विकास के लिए धनराशि की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। निकायों की चुंगी क्षतिपूर्ति की राशि में वृद्धि की जाएगी। शहरी गरीबों को प्राथमिकता से आवास उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे।

प्रदेश के 7 नगरों में 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हो रहा है। इंदौर और भोपाल में मेट्रो रेल का कार्य चल रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने निकायों को निर्देश दिए कि मास्टर प्लान तैयार करते समय यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि झुग्गी क्षेत्र न बढ़ें। स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना का लाभ सभी जरूरतमंदों को दिलाया जाए।

कहां-कितनी राशि की स्वीकृति
दस लाख से ज्यादा आबादी वाले नगरीय निकायों को वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 में दो किश्तों में कुल 598 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर हुए हैं। इनमें भोपाल को 176, इंदौर को 202, जबलपुर को 118 और ग्वालियर को 102 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुए हैं। इन्हें टाइड ग्रांट की पहली किश्त 149.5 करोड़ रुपए ट्रांसफर की गई।

दस लाख से कम आबादी वाले 403 नगरीय निकायों और 5 केंटोनमेंट बोर्ड के लिए 1320 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर हुए हैं। इसमें बेसिक ग्रांट की पहली किश्त 330 करोड़ रुपए 6 जून को दी गई थी। बुधवार को इन निकायों को टाइड ग्रांट की पहली किश्त 330 करोड़ प्रदान की गई। दस लाख से कम आबादी वाले निकायों में उज्जैन काे सबसे ज्यादा 11.49 करोड़ और सरदारपुर नगर परिषद को सबसे कम 16.62 लाख रुपए मिले हैं। निकाय की आबादी के आधार पर ग्रांट दी जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें