अमृत योजना:डेडलाइन में 5 माह बाकी, 50% काम अधूरे; चेतावनी- पिछड़ रहे निकायों की राशि ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी

भाेपाल2 घंटे पहले
  अमृत प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पूरे प्रदेश के 34 शहरों में आवंटित किए गए हैं काम

अमृत (अटल मिशन फॉर रिज्युविनेशन एंड अर्बन ट्रांसफार्मेशन) योजना में अब भी पूरे प्रदेश में करीब 50 प्रतिशत काम अधूरे हैं। कुछ निकायों में कामों की प्रगति 60 फीसदी से कम है। नगरीय प्रशासन ने कुछ दिन पहले काम में पिछड़ रहे निकायों की राशि उन निकायों को ट्रांसफर करने की चेतावनी भी दी, जहां प्रगति कम है।

अमृत मिशन के तहत प्रदेश के 34 शहरों में काम आवंटित किए गए हैं। भोपाल सहित कुछ निकायों में इस मिशन के काम पूरे हो चुके हैं। वहीं ग्वालियर, जबलपुर जैसे बड़े नगर निगमों सहित रीवा, सिंगरौली, कटनी, गुना, दमोह आदि में नगरीय निकायों में प्रगति कम है। मिशन के अंतर्गत 199 काम स्वीकृत हुए थे। इनमें से करीब 100 काम पूरे हो गए हैं। अन्य काम अभी चल रहे हैं। बचे हुए कामों में 50 से ज्यादा काम ऐसे हैं, जहां उनकी प्रोग्रेस 60 फीसदी से भी कम है। मिशन को मार्च-21 तक पूरा करने की डेडलाइन दी गई है, लेकिन फिलहाल यह संभव नहीं दिखता।

नगरीय प्रशासन के सूत्रों के अनुसार जो निकाय काम में पिछड़े थे, उन्हें चेतावनी दी गई, तो उन्होंने कुछ काम तो किया है। इसके बावजूद कोरोना के कारण काम पर काफी असर पड़ा है। बजट की दिक्कत भी हुई है। इससे समय पर सभी काम होने की संभावना कम है। इसकी समय सीमा अभी और बढ़ेगी। कुछ स्थानों पर तकनीकी परेशानी के कारण काम अटक रहे हैं। वहीं, कुछ निकायों में जमीन के कारण समस्या आ रही है। इसका हल निकालने के लिए निकायों को कलेक्टर, नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त व प्रमुख सचिव से चर्चा करने के लिए भी कहा गया है।

दिक्कतें दूर कर रहे हैं
अमृत योजना में जहां काम बचे हैं, वहां की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। उसके कामों में प्रोग्रेस भी हो रही है। कोरोना व कुछ अन्य कारणों से कहीं-कहीं दिक्कत आई थी, उन्हें दूर किया जा रहा है।
निकुंज श्रीवास्तव, आयुक्त, नगरीय प्रशासन

