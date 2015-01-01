पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 54% Of The Beds In AIIMS, Hamidia, Viva And JP Are Filled With Corona Patients, If The Same Speed Will Be Complete In 7 Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीच नवंबर, बेकाबू कोरोना:एम्स, हमीदिया, चिरायु व जेपी में 54 फीसदी बेड कोरोना मरीजों से भरे, यही रफ्तार रही तो 7 दिन में हो जाएंगे फुल

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चिरायु... यहां सिर्फ 65 बेड खाली, आईसीयू फुल। शहर के सबसे बड़े 800 पलंग की क्षमता वाले चिरायु कोविड हॉस्पिटल में नए मरीजों को भर्ती करने के लिए केवल 65 बेड ही खाली बचे हैं।
  • मुफ्त इलाज वाले 4 अस्पतालों में रोज औसतन 250 से 300 नए मरीज हो रहे हैं भर्तीट
  • इन संस्थानों से रोज 200 कोरोना मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर भी पहुंच रहे हैं

राजधानी में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार बीते 4 दिन में बढ़ गई है। आलम यह है कि कोरोना मरीजों के नि:शुल्क इलाज वाले 4 अस्पतालों में रोजाना औसतन 250-300 नए मरीज भर्ती हो रहे हैं, जबकि 200 मरीज इन अस्पतालों से डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। इसके चलते अब कोविड मरीजों के नि:शुल्क इलाज वाले एम्स, हमीदिया, जेपी और चिरायु अस्पताल में 1720 बेड में से 800 ही खाली बचे हैं। 19 नवंबर को इन संस्थानों में खाली बेड की संख्या 1183 थी। राजधानी में नए कोविड संक्रमित मरीजों के मिलने की रफ्तार यही रही तो अगले एक सप्ताह में शहर के सरकारी कोविड हॉस्पिटल्स के बेड फुल हो जाएंगे।

स्वास्थ्य संचालनालय के अफसरों ने बताया कि एनएचएम की कोविड बेड ऑक्यूपेंसी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भोपाल में बीते 4 दिन में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज चिरायु अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए हैं। यहां 19 नवंबर को 362 मरीज भर्ती थे। इनमें से 32 मरीज आईसीयू में थे, लेकिन अब यहां भर्ती मरीजों का आंकड़ा 735 हो गया है। 132 बेड का आईसीयू भी पूरी तरह से फुल हो चुका है, जबकि हमीदिया, एम्स और जेपी अस्पताल में 661 बेड खाली हैं, जिनमें 144 आईसीयू बेड हैं।

4 दिन में... 15 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हुए शिफ्ट
22 मरीज वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर... एम्स, हमीदिया और चिरायु अस्पताल के आईसीयू में 364 बेड कोविड के गंभीर मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व हैं। इनमें से 220 बेड पर मरीज भर्ती हैं, जिनमें से 22 को वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है। इनमें से 15 मरीज पिछले 4 दिन में वेंटिलेटर पर शिफ्ट हुए हैं।

जेपी में 3 दिन से एक भी मरीज नहीं हुआ भर्ती... आक्यूपेंसी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जेपी अस्पताल की कोविड यूनिट में 19 नवंबर से अब तक एक भी नया कोविड मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुआ है। अस्पताल के 16 बेड के आईसीयू में 19 नवंबर को 9 मरीज भर्ती थे, जो अब भी भर्ती हैं।

शहर के चारों अस्पतालों में अभी यह है बेड की स्थिति

  • 1720 बेड एम्स, हमीदिया, चिरायु और जेपी अस्पताल में हैं।
  • 922 बेड अभी इन अस्पतालों में कोरोना मरीजों से भरे हुए हैं।

एनएचएम की कोविड बेड ऑक्यूपेंसी रिपोर्ट

(स्त्रोत : एनएचएम की बेड आक्यूपेंसी रिपोर्ट)
(स्त्रोत : एनएचएम की बेड आक्यूपेंसी रिपोर्ट)
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें