दीक्षांत समारोह:आद्या शर्मा को मिले 6 गोल्ड मेडल, सेल्फ स्टडी को माना सक्सेस फंडा, कभी नहीं की कोचिंग

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
मैनिट के 17वें दीक्षांत समारोह में 6 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली आद्या शर्मा अपने पेरेंट्स डॉ. अभय, सविता शर्मा और भाई अनिरुद्ध के साथ
  • मैनिट का 17वां दीक्षांत समारोह

मौलाना आजाद राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (मैनिट) में शनिवार को 17 वां वार्षिक दीक्षांत समारोह आयोजित किया। दीक्षांत समारोह ऑनलाइन था। दीक्षांत समारोह में बीटेक कंप्यूटर साइंस की स्टूडेंट आद्या शर्मा को आउटस्टैंडिंग परफॉर्मेंस के लिए प्रेसिडेंट गोल्ड मेडल समेत 6 गोल्ड मेडल मिले।

बीटेक कंप्यूटर साइंस में प्रेसिडेंट मेडल समेत 6 गोल्ड मेडल लेने वाली आद्या शर्मा ने डीबी डिजिटल से बातचीत में बताया कि मैं स्कूल से हर क्लास में टॉप करती आई हूं। मैंने कभी कोचिंग नहीं की। मेरी सक्सेस का मूल मंत्र रेगुलर और सेल्फ स्टडीज है। मैं खुद को मोटीवेट करती रहती हूं। मैं स्पोर्ट्स भी खेलती हूं। मैं एनसीसी कैडेट रही। नेशनल फुटबॉल प्लेयर भी रही। मैं सबसे यही कहना चाहूंगी कि खुद पर भरोसा रखिए लाइफ में टारगेट फिक्स करिए। आपको सफलता जरूर मिलेगी। मैं सक्सेस का क्रेडिट मेरे पेरेंट्स डॉ. अभय, सविता शर्मा और टीचर्स को देना चाहूंगी। मुझे जोमेटे, गूगल और अमेजॉन में जॉब ऑफर हुई थी। मैंने अमेजॉन को जॉइन किया है। मेरा अमेजॉन में पैकेज 31.5 लाख पर एनम है।

1.प्रेसिडेंट ऑफ इंडिया गोल्ड मेडल

2. गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट कंप्यूटर साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग

3.ओवरऑल टॉपर इन फर्स्ट ईयर

4. ओवरऑल टॉपर इन सेकंड ईयर

5. ओवरऑल मेरिटोरियस गर्ल स्टूडेंट

6. ओवरऑल टॉपर कंप्यूटर साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग

मैनिट के इस दीक्षांत समारोह देश और विदेश में रह रहे स्टूडेंट्स यूट्यूब पर ऑनलाइन शामिल रहे। इस अवसर के मुख्य अतिथि राजीव वर्मा थे। राजीव वर्मा मैनिट भोपाल के एल्युमिनी हैं। उन्होंने 1972 में मैनिट भोपाल से आर्किटेक्चर की डिग्री प्राप्त की। वह फिल्म जगत में एक प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता हैं। दीक्षांत समारोह की शुरुआत मैनिट के निदेशक डॉ. नरेंद्र सिंह रघुवंशी सम्बोधन से हुई।

इस वर्ष कुल 924 स्नातक, 441 स्नातकोत्तर, और 50 पीएचडी छात्रों को डिग्री प्रदान की गयी। मेधावी छात्रों को 27 पदक प्रदान किए गए। आद्या शर्मा को भारत का प्रतिष्ठित प्रेसिडेंट गोल्ड मेडल मिला है। 11 छात्रों ने स्वर्ण पदक और 11 छात्रों ने सिल्वर पदक प्राप्त किया।

