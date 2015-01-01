पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुरुषों की बजाय महिलाएं कोरोना के प्रति ज्यादा जागरूक:नए संक्रमितों में 69% पुरुष शामिल, 85% मामले शहरों में सामने आ रहे

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटियों की बैठक में खुलासा

कोरोना के नए केसों में 85 प्रतिशत शहरी क्षेत्र से और 15 प्रतिशत ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से आए हैं। बुजुर्गों की तुलना में युवाओं की संख्या काफी अधिक है। बुजुर्ग सिर्फ 10 फीसदी हैं। नए प्रकरणों में पुरुषों के 69 प्रतिशत तथा महिलाओं के 31 प्रतिशत प्रकरण हैं। साफ है कि महिलाएं कोविड की गाईडलाइन का अधिक सतर्कता के साथ पालन कर रही हैं। यह खुलासा जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटियों की बैठक और कलेक्टरों द्वारा रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में हुआ।

सीएम ने कलेक्टरों से कहा- जनता कर्फ्यू जैसे उपाय करो
मुख्यमंत्री ने सभी कलेक्टरों से कहा कि जिन जिलों में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर सामान्य से अधिक है, वहां जनता के सहयोग से बचाव के तरीके अपनाए जाएं। लोगों को कहा जाए कि वे मास्क लगाएं, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करें, देर रात तक दुकान नहीं खोलें और जनता कर्फ्यू लगाने जैसे उपाय करें।

जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी (डीसीएमसी) प्रभावी भूमिका निभाएं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठकों के निर्णय राज्य शासन को मिल गए हैं। जल्दी ही इनका परीक्षण कर अनुमति दी जाएगी। बैठक में कलेक्टरों से कहा गया कि वे कहीं भी बाजार और मोहल्लों को अनावश्यक रूप से बंद नहीं करें। यदि बाजार बंद करने की स्थिति बनती है तो यह ध्यान रहे कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं फल, दूध, सब्जी आदि के परिवहन पर रोक नहीं लगे।

कलेक्टरों ने बताया कि त्योहारों के कारण बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ी थी। इसके कारण ही कोरोना के केस बढ़ने लगे हैं। सभी जगह अलग-अलग वृद्धि दर है। भोपाल, इंदौर, विदिशा, रतलाम, ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी, दतिया, अशोकनगर तथा धार जिलों में यह दर अधिक है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि इन जिलों में जरूरी प्रतिबंध लगाए जा सकते हैं।

भोपाल में कुल 54% केस युवाओं में

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें