उपचुनाव की महाभारत:69.93% वोटिंग, 2018 से 3% कम; 28 सीटों पर 355 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में कैद, 10 नवंबर को फैसला

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोकतंत्र का नृत्य- कोरोनाकाल में वोट डालने की खुशी
  • 21 सीटों पर 0.06% से 10.03% तक घटी वोटिंग, इन पर 11 वर्तमान और 2 पूर्व मंत्री प्रत्याशी
  • जिन 7 सीटों पर मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ा, इसमें आगर, ब्यावरा छोड़कर बाकी 5 ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र की
  • आगर में सबसे ज्यादा 83.75% तो ग्वालियर पूर्व में सबसे कम 48.15% वोटिंग; एक में बढ़ा, एक में घटा

प्रदेश में सत्ता का बहुमत तय करने के लिए मंगलवार को 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुआ उपचुनाव उपद्रव की छिटपुट घटनाओं के बीच शांतिपूर्ण रहा। कोरोना संकट के बावजूद 69.93% मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। हालांकि यह आंकड़ा 2018 में इन्हीं सीटों पर हुए कुल मतदान से 3% कम है। सिर्फ 7 सीटों पर मत प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। बाकी 21 पर यह पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले 0.06% से 10.03% तक कम है। इनमें 11 सीटें उन मंत्रियों की हैं, जो विधायक बनने के लिए चुनाव में उतरें हैं।

दो पूर्व मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट की सांवेर और गोविंद सिंह राजपूत की सुरखी सीट पर भी मतदान घटा है। सिर्फ मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ की पोहरी सीट पर यह 0.1% वोट बढ़ा है। सबसे ज्यादा 10.3% मतदान ग्वालियर पूर्व सीट पर घटा। यहां पिछली बार 58.18% वोट पड़े थे, इस बार सिर्फ 48.15% ही पड़े। 2018 में इन 28 सीटों में से सिर्फ आगर भाजपा के पास थी, जो मनोहर ऊंटवाल के निधन से खाली हुई थी। बाकी सभी कांग्रेस ने जीतीं थीं। बाद में इनमें से 25 के कांग्रेसी विधायक भाजपा में शामिल हुए, जबकि शेष दो ब्यावरा और जौरा सीटें कांग्रेसी विधायकों के निधन से खाली हुई थीं। मतदान के दौरान 47 ईवीएम खराब हुईं।

इन 11 मंत्रियों की सीटों पर वोटिंग घटी
बदनावर से राज्यवर्धन दत्तीगांव, सांची से प्रभुराम चौधरी, डबरा से इमरती, मुंगावली से बृजेंद्र यादव, अनूपपुर से बिसाहूलाल, बमौरी से महेंद्र सिसौदिया, सुमावली से ऐंदल कंसाना, सुवासरा से हरदीप डंग, मेहगांव से ओपीएस भदौरिया, दिमनी से गिर्राज दंडौतिया, ग्वालियर से प्रद्युम्न तोमर। इनमें 8 मंत्री सिंधिया समर्थक हैं।

12 साल में सबसे कम, सबसे ज्यादा

  • 2008 से 2020 के बीच प्रदेश में 20 उपचुनाव हुए, लेकिन कभी भी सर्वाधिक और सबसे कम वोटिंग का प्रतिशत इतना नहीं रहा, जितना इस बार है।
  • इस बार ग्वालियर पूर्व में सबसे कम 48.15% तो आगर में सबसे ज्यादा 83.75% वोटिंग हुई।
  • इससे पहले सर्वाधिक वोटिंग 79.99% का रिकॉर्ड 2018 में मुंगावली में बना था। जबकि सबसे कम का 58.38% का रिकॉर्ड 2017 में अटेर सीट के नाम है।

मतदान में उपद्रव- सुमावली में 5, मेहगांव में तीन पोलिंग बूथ पर फायरिंग, 2 वोटरों को गोली लगी, ईवीएम तोड़ी

मतदान के बीच मुरैना जिले की सुमावली और भिंड जिले की मेहगांव विस सीट पर फायिरंग और मारपीट की घटनाएं सामने आई। सुमावली के पांच पोलिंग बूथों पाठक का पुरा, पिपरसा, महचंद का पुरा, जौरी और खनेता में उपद्रवियों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। इसमें दो गोली मतदाताओं को लगीं, वे घायल हो गए। जौरी में कांग्रेस के पूर्व सांसद बाबूलाल सोलंकी पर बाइक सवार उपद्रवियों ने घर के बाहर फायर कर दिया। गोली उनकी कनपटी के बगल से निकली, जिससे वह बाल-बाल बच गए।

इसी पोलिंग बूथ के नजदीक उपदव्रियों ने दिन में 3 बार फायरिंग की और 2 बाइकों को आग लगा दी। पिपरसा में तो उपद्रवियों ने उपसरपंच का लाठी-डंडों से सिर फोड़ दिया। मेहगांव विस सीट पर सौंधा, पचेरा, खोकीपुरा में फायरिंग हुई। लिलोई बूथ पर एक ईवीएम तोड़ दी गई। इसमें 500 वोट डल चुके थे। इसके बाद कांग्रेसियों ने यहां पर वोट नहीं डाले।

- सुमावली में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजब सिंह कुशवाह ने चुनाव आयोग को फैक्स भेजकर पुलिस-प्रशासन पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में काम करने का आरोप लगाते हुए 17 पोलिंग पर रीपोल कराने की मांग रखी है।

- मुरैना विस के कोतवाल गांव के सिहोरे का पुरा में पोलिंग वूथ 9 किमी दूर होने की वजह से 300 से अधिक ग्रामीणों ने मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया।

- जौरा विधानसभा में खिड़ौरा गांव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पंकज उपाध्याय का वाहन पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। वहीं मुरैना, दिमनी, अंबाह विधानसभा में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान हुआ।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों का जीत का दावा
ईवीएम पर दोष मढ़कर हार की तैयारी में कांग्रेस : शिवराज
कमलनाथ-दिग्विजय ने हार के कारण गिनाना शुरू कर दिए हैं। वे ईवीएम पर दोष मढ़ रहे हैं। पिछले चुनाव में जब 114 सीटें मिली थीं, तब ईवीएम ठीक थी। अब खराब हो गई। लोगों ने उत्साह से वोटिंग की है। भाजपा की जीत तय है।

सिंधिया-भाजपा एक-दूसरे पर फोड़ेंगे हार का ठीकरा : कमलनाथ
10 नवंबर के बाद सिंधिया-भाजपा एक-दूसरे पर हार का ठीकरा फोड़ेंगे। सिंधिया आरोप लगाएंगे कि उनके लोग भाजपा के कारण हारे और भाजपा कहेगी कि उनकी हार सिंधिया के कारण हुई। कांग्रेस जीतेगी और प्रदेश की जनता दीवाली मनाएगी।

मतदान विश्लेषण
70% वोटिंग प्रत्याशियों के प्रति गुस्सा या कुशल बूथ मैनेजमेंट?

वोट प्रतिशत से जीत या हार का शत-प्रतिशत अंदाजा तो नहीं लगता, लेकिन क़यास कभी- कभी आस-पास बैठते हैं। मप्र उपचुनावों में कोरोनाकाल में भी 28 सीटों पर पिछली बार के 73% के मुकाबले 70% वोटिंग हुई है। यह लोकतंत्र की जीत है। 70% वोटिंग के इशारे दो ही होते हैं। पहला- सरकार या प्रत्याशी के प्रति गुस्सा। दूसरा- कांग्रेस के अलावा पार्टी (भाजपा) के लोगों का बड़ी तादाद में बूथ तक पहुंचना।

सरकार के प्रति गुस्से का कोई ख़ास कारण नहीं है, क्योंकि इस सरकार को सात महीने ही हुए हैं। कांग्रेस कह सकती है कि यह पार्टी बदलकर सरकार गिराने वाले प्रत्याशियों के प्रति लोगों का गुस्सा है, लेकिन गणित इतना सीधा भी नहीं है। इन उपचुनावों में भाजपा की सबसे बड़ी चुनौती उसके वोटर को इस कोरोनाकाल में बूथ तक पहुंचाना ही थी। लगता है भाजपा इसमें सफल हो गई। क्योंकि, कांग्रेस का परंपरागत वोटर तो मतदान करता ही है। परंपरा कहती है कि 55 या 60% से नीचे वोटिंग पर कांग्रेस की जीत तय होती है। हालांकि 80% वोटिंग में भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की जीत के उदाहरण हैं।

पिछले चुनाव में बदनावर में जो दत्तीगांव 86% वोटिंग पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में जीते थे। वही दत्तीगांव इस बार वहां भाजपा प्रत्याशी हैं और इस बार भी वोटिंग 83% से ऊपर हुई है। दूसरा उदाहरण अंबाह और ग्वालियर पूर्व का है। अंबाह में पिछले चुनाव में लगभग 60% वोट पड़े थे और कांग्रेस जीती थी, लेकिन इस बार 54% वोटिंग हुई है। ग्वालियर पूर्व में पिछली बार 58% वोट पड़े थे। इस बार 48% ही। यहां दलबदलुओं के प्रति गुस्सा क्यों नहीं दिखा?

मान लीजिए कांग्रेस ही सही हो, और प्रत्याशियों के प्रति गुस्सा ही ज्यादा वोटिंग का कारण है तो 28 में से एक मात्र सीट आगर जो भाजपा प्रत्याशी के निधन के कारण ख़ाली हुई थी, वहां सर्वाधिक 83.7 प्रतिशत वोटिंग क्यों हुई ? वहाँ किसके प्रति गुस्सा था? वहाँ तो दलबदल का कोई मामला ही नहीं था। इसलिए मतदाता के इस रुझान के बारे में निश्चित तौर पर कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। लेकिन इतना तय है कि इस भारी वोटिंग को केवल कांग्रेस की सरकार गिराने वालों के प्रति ग़ुस्सा कहना ठीक नहीं होगा। यह भाजपा के कुशल बूथ मैनेजमेंट के कारण भी संभव लगता है।

