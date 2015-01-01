पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांधवगढ़ से कोरोना की समीक्षा:भोपाल में 7 दिन से 12 % पॉजिटिविटी रेट; CM बोले- जहां संक्रमण ज्यादा, वहां छोटे कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाएं

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवाह आयोजन, जरूरी वस्तुओं के परिवहन में बाधा नहीं आए
  • मास्क लगाने का सख्ती से पालन कराया जाए, आर्थिक गतिविधियों पर असर नहीं रहे

बांधवगढ़ नेशनल पार्क से कोरोना की समीक्षा बैठक कर रहे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि हमें पूरी सावधानियां बरतते हुए कोरोना पर कंट्रोल करना है। परंतु इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव नहीं पड़ना चाहिए।

विवाह आयोजनों, वस्तुओं के परिवहन आदि में बाधा नहीं आना चाहिए और ना ही समय का बंधन हो। आयोजनों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या सीमित की जा सकती है। जिन क्षेत्रों में संक्रमण अधिक है, वहां छोटे-छोटे कंटेनमेंट जोन बना जाएं। इस संबंध में जिले के क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप स्थानीय परिस्थितियों के अनुरूप निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री ने मास्क लगाने के लिए सख्ती से पालन कराने के निर्देश दिए। सभी दुकानदार एवं ग्राहक अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाएं। मास्क न लगाने पर पेनाल्टी लगाएं। एक-दूसरे से आवश्यक दूरी बनाए रखने संबंधी सावधानी भी बरता जाना जरूरी है।

इंदौर-भोपाल में विशेष सतर्कता बरती जाए

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि ‘इंदौर व भोपाल में विशेष सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रदेश में कोरोना के सर्वाधिक इंदौर में 565 और भोपाल में 324 नए मरीज मिले हैं। भोपाल में 7 दिनों से पॉजिटिविटी रेट 12% है। वहीं, इंदौर की 10% है। सीएम ने इंदौर और भोपाल में विशेष सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि छोटे-छोटे कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाकर कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकना है। पॉजिटिविटी रेट को किसी भी हालत में 5% से ऊपर नहीं जाने देना है। भोपाल में कोलार रोड क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक मरीज आ रहे हैं।

पॉजिटिविटी वाले जिले विशेष ध्यान दें

मुख्यमंत्री जिलेवार समीक्षा में पाया कि इंदौर व भोपाल के साथ ही ग्वालियर, रतलाम, विदिशा, शिवपुरी, अशोकनगर, दतिया और अनूपपुर जिलों की गत सात दिनों की पॉजिटिविटी रेट अधिक आई है। मुख्यमंत्री ने सभी जिलों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश दिए।

सैंपलिंग बढ़ाई जाए

जिलों में पर्याप्त संख्या में सैंपलिंग की जाए, जिससे कोरोना को जल्दी पहचान कर इलाज किया जा सके। सभी कोरोना अस्पतालों में पर्याप्त संख्या में बेड्स, ऑक्सीजन बेड्स, आईसीयू आदि की व्यवस्था हो। आवश्यकता होने पर बेड्स बढ़ाए जाएं।

"होम आइसोलेशन" की अच्छी मॉनीटरिंग हो

प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल मरीजों में 59 प्रतिशत मरीज "होम आइसोलेशन" में है। मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिए कि हर जिले में "कमांड एंड कंट्रोल सेंटर्स" के माध्यम से इन मरीजों की अच्छी देखभाल होनी चाहिए। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर तुरंत उन्हें अस्पतालों में शिफ्ट किया जाना चाहिए।

