पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • 730 Seats In Six Nursing Colleges Of The State Increased, Hospitals Will Increase Nursing Staff

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मध्य प्रदेश:राज्य के छह नर्सिंग कॉलेजों में 730 सीटें बढ़ीं, अस्पतालों को बढ़ जाएगा नर्सिंग स्टॉफ

भोपाल3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश के सरकारी नर्सिंग कॉलेज में सीटें बढ़ाने को मंजूरी दी गई है।
  • शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में शासकीय नर्सिंग कॉलेजों में सीट बढ़ाने को मंजूरी दी गई है

प्रदेश के छह सरकारी नर्सिंग कॉलेजों में नर्सिंग की 730 सीटें बढ़ा दी गई हैं। इनमें 440 सीटें बीएससी नर्सिंग, 20 पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग और 270 सीटें एमएससी नर्सिंग की हैं। नर्सिंग कॉलेजों में नवीन पाठ्यक्रम भी लागू किया जाएगा। चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए सीटें बढ़ाने व नवीन पाठ्यक्रम को लागू करने की मंजूरी दी है।

सरकारी कॉलेजों में नर्सिंग की नियमित कक्षाएं लगती हैं। निजी कॉलेजों की तुलना में अच्छी पढ़ाई होती है। आमतौर पर सरकारी अस्पतालों की भर्ती में उन नर्सों को पहली प्राथमिकता दी जाती है, जिन्होंने सरकारी कॉलेजों से पढ़ाई की है।

इन कॉलेजों में बढ़ाईं सीटें

  • शासकीय स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग हमीदिया अस्पताल, भोपाल में बीएससी नर्सिंग की सीटें 60 से बढ़कर 120 हो गई हैं। पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 और एमएससी नर्सिंग की 50 सीटें बढ़ा दी गई हैं।
  • शासकीय स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग जीएम अस्पताल रीवा में बीएससी नर्सिंग की 30 से बढ़ाकर 120 सीटें कर दी हैं। वहीं पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 व एमएससी नर्सिंग की 50 सीटें बढ़ा दी गई हैं।
  • शासकीय स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग मेडिकल कॉलेज जबलपुर में बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 से बढ़ाकर 120 सीटें कर दी हैं। वहीं पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 व एमएससी नर्सिंग की 50 सीटें बढ़ाई हैं।
  • शासकीय नर्सिंग कॉलेज इंदौर में बीएससी नर्सिंग की 100 से बढ़ाकर 210 सीटें कर दी हैं। वहीं पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग की 40 से बढ़ाकर 60 और एमएससी नर्सिंग की 50 से बढ़ाकर 100 सीटें कर दी हैं।
  • शासकीय स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज सागर में बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 से बढ़ाकर 120 सीटें कर दी हैं। वहीं एमएससी नर्सिंग की 20 सीटें बढ़ा दी हैं।
  • शासकीय स्कूल ऑफ नर्सिंग जेए अस्पताल ग्वालियर में बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 से बढ़ाकर 120 सीटें कर दी हैं। वहीं पोस्ट बेसिक बीएससी नर्सिंग की 60 सीटें, एमएससी नर्सिंग की 50 सीटें बढ़ाई गई हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें