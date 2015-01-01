पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उप चुनाव वोटिंग एनालिसिस:78% उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त, 1.60% वोट भी हासिल नहीं कर सके

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
मप्र में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में 277 उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त हो गई है। इसमें बीएसपी के 12 उम्मीदवार भी हैं,जो अपनी जमानत नहीं बचा पाए।
  • 28 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़े 355 में से 277 उम्मीदवार नहीं बचा पाए जमानत,
  • बीएसपी के12 उम्मीदवारों को इतने वोट भी नहीं मिले कि जमानत बच सके

मध्य प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में 78% उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त हो गई है। यानी 277 उम्मीदवार 1.60% वोट भी हासिल नहीं कर पाए। इसमें बीएसपी के 12 उम्मीदवार भी शामिल है। जबकि मप्र में ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र ही ऐसा क्षेत्र है, जहां बीएसपी का बड़ा जनाधार रहा है। ऐसे में केवल 15 उम्मीदवार ही जमानत बचा पाए। कुल 355 उम्मीदवार उपचुनाव मैदान में उतरे थे। बता दें कि चुनाव लड़ने वाला उम्मीवार को यदि उस सीट पर पड़ने वाले कुल वोट में से 1.60% वोट नहीं मिल पाते हैं तो उसकी जमानत राशि जब्त हो जाती है। जिस वे नामांकन के समय बतौर जमा करता है।

मेहगांव में सबसे ज्यादा 35 की जमानत जब्त

मेहगांव में सबसे ज्यादा 35 उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त हुई है। हालांकि यहां बीएसपी को 13.68% वोट मिले हैं। यहां बीजेपी, कांग्रेस और बीएसपी के उम्मीदवार जमानत बचा पाए। समाजवादी पार्टी सहित 8 दल के उम्मीदवारों के अलावा 27 निर्दलियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई है।

सांची आरक्षित सीट, फिर भी बीएसपी की जमानत जब्त

सांची सीट अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित सीट है। यहां दलित वोट 19.16% हैं। बावजूद इसके बीएसपी को यहां 0.9% वोट मिले और उम्मीवार कीजमानत जब्त हो गई।

जहां 10 ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त

सीट संख्या

मेहगांव 35

मलहेरा 16

सुरखी 13

सांची 13

मुरैना 12

गोहद 12

जौरा 12

सांवेर 11

डबरा 11

