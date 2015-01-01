पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीई:दो राउंड के बाद सीएसई में सबसे ज्यादा 7840 एडमिशन

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग में सबसे अधिक 9 हजार 396 सीटें खाली

बीई में एडमिशन के लिए दो राउंड की ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग के बाद अब कॉलेज लेवल काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। इसमें एडमिशन के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं केा 16 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। दो राउंड की एडमिशन प्रक्रिया के बाद 22 हजार 445 एडमिशन हुए हैं।

इसमें सबसे अधिक एडमिशन कंप्यूटर साइंस इंजीनियरिंग (सीएसई) ब्रांच में हुए हैं। इसमें 14 हजार 407 सीटें हैं। इसमें से 7840 भर गईं हैं। जबकि 6 हजार 567 सीट खाली हैं। सबसे ज्यादा सीट मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग में खाली हैं। इसमें 12 हजार 117 सीट में से 9 हजार 396 खाली रह गई हैं। एडमिशन 2 हजार 721 हुए हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य सभी कोर ब्रांच में 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक सीट खाली हैं।

19 व 20 को कॉलेज पहुंचना हाेगा
यह प्रक्रिया 152 कॉलेजों की 56 हजार 82 सीटों पर एडमिशन देने के लिए हो रही है। इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राएं पोर्टल dte.mponline.gov.in के माध्यम से रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। इसी पोर्टल से खाली सीट की स्थिति जानकारी मिल सकेगी। छात्रों को अपनी पसंद के कॉलेज में 19 और 20 नवंबर को उपस्थित होना पड़ेगा।

