  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  8 Hours Power Cut, Staging Of 'Jananayak Tantya Mama' Drama In Shaheed Bhavan, 'Awadhi' Singing And Stick In Tribal Museum, Non folk Dance; What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:8 घंटे बिजली कटौती, शहीद भवन में नाटक, जनजातीय संग्रहालय में ‘अवधी’ गायन और डण्डा, गैर लोकनृत्य; शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले


मौसम

  • आज मौसम शुष्क रहेगा और कोहरे की भी संभावना
  • अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक इंद्रविहार, दाता कॉलोनी, नीलकंठ कॉलोनी और संजय नगर के आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह 10 से 11:00 बजे तक राजीव गांधी कॉलेज, सनखेड़ी, क्वालिटी पैराडाइज, कंफर्ट स्कूल, सागर स्कूल, शशि हाइट्स, बांसखेड़ी और सौम्या एवरग्रीन के आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक जेके टाउन, विराशा हाइट्स, होटल हॉल मार्क और एवन प्लाजा के आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस/नाटक

  • आदि विद्रोही नाट्य समारोह में प्रवीण चौबे के निर्देशन में 'जननायक टंट्या मामा’ नाटक का मंचन, शहीद भवन सभागार, शाम 6:30 बजे।
  • वंदना मिश्रा एवं साथी कलाकारों का ‘अवधी’ गायन और विकास शुक्ला व साथी कलाकार देंगे डण्डा, गैर लोकनृत्य की प्रस्तुति। जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • लिखंदरा दीर्घा में गौंड समुदाय पर युवा चित्रकार रीता श्याम की प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, सुबह 11 बजे से।
  • जल तरंग प्रदर्शनी भारत भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे से।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

