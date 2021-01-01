पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य स्तरीय बैंकर्स समिति ने लिखा पत्र:80% स्ट्रीट वेंडर को कर्ज दिया, फिर क्यों नपा ने बैंकों के बाहर कचरा फेंका

राज्य स्तरीय बैंकर्स समिति (एसएलबीसी) ने मप्र सरकार से बेगमगंज में सरकारी और प्राइवेट बैंकों के सामने कचड़ा डालने वाले नगर पालिका के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। नगर पालिका ने पीएम स्व-निधि योजना में कर्ज देने का दबाव डालने के लिए यह हरकत की थी।

एसएलबीसी के समन्वयक एसडी माहुरकर ने नगरीय प्रशासन और आवास विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव को लिखे पत्र में कहा है कि मप्र में बैंक पीएम स्वनिधि के 80% आवेदनों को स्वीकृत कर चुका है। ऐसे में इस तरह की घटना से बैंक कर्मचारी और अधिकारियों का मनोबल गिरा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि बेगमगंज में सेंट्रल बैंक, एसबीआई, मप्र ग्रामीण बैंक और आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के बाहर कचरा फेंका गया था।

