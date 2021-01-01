पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेकहोम राशन में बड़ा घोटाला:8680 बच्चियों को देना था राशन, महिला बाल विकास कागजों पर 1.71 लाख को भेजता रहा

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • पोषण आहार के टेकहोम राशन में कैग ने पकड़ा घोटाला- हर साल 60 करोड़ का टेकहोम राशन बांटा
  • महिला बाल विकास विभाग ने कहा- 2.17 लाख बच्चियां स्कूल नहीं जाती, शिक्षा विभाग ने संख्या सिर्फ 23 हजार 491 बताई

प्रदेश में स्कूल नहीं जाने वाली किशोरवय बच्चियों को दिए जाने वाले टेकहोम राशन में बड़ा घोटाला सामने आया है। जिन 2 लाख 8 हजार 531 बच्चियों का कोई अस्तित्व ही नहीं हैं, उनमें से करीब 1.71 लाख से अधिक को कागजों में ही हर साल करीब 60 करोड़ रुपए का टेकहोम राशन बांटे जाने का खुलासा हुआ है।

राष्ट्रीय बाल संरक्षण आयोग (एनसीपीसी) ने कैग की प्रारंभिक जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर मप्र आर्थिक अपराध अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (ईओडब्ल्यू) को इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। आयोग की रजिस्ट्रार अनु चौधरी ने 1 फरवरी को ईओडब्ल्यू को जांच के आदेश के साथ बैतूल, ग्वालियर, डिंडोरी और सिंगरौली जिलों की कैग द्वारा की गई जांच रिपोर्ट भी भेजी है।

कैग ने इन चार जिलों में पकड़ा है 4.27 करोड़ का घोटाला

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की रिपोर्ट सही, सभी 52 जिलों में जांच शुरू
एनसीपीसी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष प्रियंक कानूनगो ने डेढ़ साल पहले विदिशा जिले के स्कूल और आंगनवाड़ियों का दौरा किया था। यहां बच्चियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन और उपस्थित में अंतर मिला था। इसके बाद आयोग ने मप्र के महिला बाल विकास विभाग से प्रदेशभर 11 से 14 साल की बच्चियों की ऐसी बच्चियों की जानकारी मांगी, जो स्कूल नहीं जाती हैं। महिला बाल विकास ने आयोग को बताया कि ऐसी 2 लाख 17 हजार 211 बच्चियां हैं, जो स्कूल नहीं जाती, उनमें से 1 लाख 71 हजार 365 को आंगनवाड़ियों के जरिए टेकहोम राशन दिया जाता है।

आयोग ने इस जानकारी के बाद मप्र स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग को इन बच्चियों को स्कूली शिक्षा में दायरे में लाने के निर्देश देकर आउट ऑफ स्कूल (ड्रापआउट) बच्चों की जानकारी मांगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने आयोग को भेजी अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि प्रदेश में सिर्फ 23 हजार 491 बच्चे ही ऐसे हैं जो स्कूल के दायरे से बाहर हैं, इनमें 11 से 14 साल की बच्चियों की संख्या सिर्फ 8680 है। दोनों विभागों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए दस्तावेजों में बच्चियों के आंकड़ों में भारी अंतर को देखते हुए आयोग ने इन्हें कैग यानी अकाउंटेंट जनरल को परीक्षण के लिए भेज दिया।

कैग ने सच्चाई पता लगाने के लिए रैंडमली प्रदेश के चार जिलों में प्रारंभिक जांच की। जांच के बाद यह सही पाया गया कि स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के आंकड़े एकदम सही हैं, जबकि महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए आंकड़े गलत हैं। यानी जिन बच्चियों को कागजों में टेकहोम राशन दिया जा रहा है, उनका अस्तित्व ही नहीं हैं। इसके बाद कैग ने सभी 52 जिलों में इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है।

