रफ्तार की राह:मेट्रो के 220 में से 97 पिलर तैयार, 4 गर्डर भी लॉन्च; एम्स से सुभाष नगर क्रॉसिंग तक 6.22 किमी का रूट

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आजाद नगर और पेट्रोल पंप की होना है शिफ्टिंग

मेट्राे के लिए 220 में से 97 पिलर तैयार हो चुके हैं। वहीं 4 गर्डर की लॉन्चिंग भी हो चुकी है। लेकिन सुभाष नगर रेलवे क्रासिंग के पास आजाद नगर और एमपी नगर जोन-2 स्थित पेट्रोल पंप और पास की गुमठियां हटाना अभी बाकी है। एम्स से सुभाष नगर तक 6.22 किमी मेट्रो रूट के सिविल वर्क को पूरा करने में कम से कम छह महीने और लगेंगे। इन दोनों स्थानों पर मेट्रो के 23 पिलर आना है। इस पूरे रूट पर 220 पिलर बनाए जाना हैं। इनमें से 97 पिलर तैयार हो गए हैं।

100 पिलर का निर्माण जारी है, लेकिन 23 पिलर फिर भी शेष रह जाते हैं। पिछले महीने कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में बैठक होने और उसके बाद निगम व प्रशासन की संयुक्त विजिट के बावजूद सुभाष नगर क्रासिंग के पास आजाद नगर झुग्गीबस्ती की शिफ्टिंग का मामला अभी सुलझा नहीं है। एमपी नगर जोन-2 में पेट्रोल पंप की शिफ्टिंग का मामला भी अटका हुआ है।

  • औसतन 10 दिन में हो पाती है एक गर्डर की लॉन्चिंग
  • 100 पिलर का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है।
  • 23 पिलर का अभी निर्माण ही नहीं हुआ शुरू।
  • 06 माह लगेंगे अभी सिविल वर्क पूरा होने में

मैदा मिल रोड के बाद अब एम्स के पास शुरुआत

  • मेट्रो रूट पर गर्डर बिछाने के काम में तेजी आ गई है। 9 सितंबर को आरबीआई के पास पहले गर्डर की लॉन्चिंग शुरू हुई थी। दो महीने में अब तक चार गर्डर बिछाए जा चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही एम्स के पास भी गर्डर लॉन्चिंग की तैयारियां शुरू हो गईं हैं।
  • आरबीआई से सुभाष नगर तक गर्डर लॉन्चिंग की तैयारी के लिए 4 सितंबर से 15 दिन के लिए ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किया गया था। लगभग एक महीने में 5 अक्टूबर को पहले गर्डर की लॉन्चिंग पूरी हुई थी। इसके बाद एक महीने में तीन और गर्डर की लॉन्चिंग पूरी हो गई।
