निर्माण:स्मार्ट रोड पर 23 एकड़ जमीन पर तैयार हो रहा है खूबसूरत और सर्वसुविधायुक्त पार्क

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
9.45 करोड़ पार्क पर किए जाएंगे खर्च
  • डिपो चौराहे से पॉलिटेक्निक तक बन रही स्मार्ट रोड का काम अंतिम चरण में
  • 30 करोड़ रुपए में बन रही है स्मार्ट रोड

पिछले 4 साल से निर्माणाधीन डिपो चौराहा से पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहा तक बन रही स्मार्ट पर खूबसूरत पार्क के लिए पौधरोपण शुरू हो गया है। पार्क में लगी लाइटों ने खूबसूरती को और बढ़ा दिया है। इस स्मार्ट पार्क में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों की पसंद और जरूरत का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

30 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बन रही स्मार्ट रोड में लगभग 9.45 करोड़ रुपए इस पार्क पर खर्च हो रहे हैं। सड़क का बेसिक काम अंतिम चरण में है। इस महीने के अंत तक सड़क पर ट्रैफिक शुरू हो जाएगा। सारे अतिक्रमण हट जाने और दीगर बाधाओं के दूर हो जाने के बाद अब पार्क निर्माण जैसे ब्यूटीफिकेशन के काम तेज हो गए हैं।

पार्क में एक्यूप्रेशर पाथ-वे, ओपन जिम भी रहेगा
डिपो चौराहा से रीजनल साइंस सेंटर तक आकर सड़क दो भागों में बंट जाती है। एक रीजनल साइंस सेंटर से पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहे की ओर जा रही है और दूसरी स्टेट म्यूजियम की ओर जाती है। इन्हीं दोनों सड़कों के बीच रिक्त जमीन पर स्मार्ट पार्क बनाया जा रहा है। यहां औषधीय पौधों के साथ छायादार और फलदार वृक्ष लगाए जा रहे हैं। पार्क में एक्यूप्रेशर पाथ-वे बनाया जा रहा है। पार्क में दिव्यांगों के लिए ओपन जिम, पृथक पाथ वे और जन सुविधा केंद्र बनाया जाना है। पार्क में जगह-जगह शेल्टर बनाए जाएंगे। पार्क के फूड जोन में अंकुरित आहार, फल और जूस आदि मिलेंगे।

यह स्मार्ट रोड नए और पुराने शहर को जोड़ेगी
स्मार्ट रोड इसके नाम के अनुरूप वाकई स्मार्ट होगी। शाम के समय में लोग इस सड़क पर घूमने आएंगे। इसके साथ ही नए और पुराने शहर को कनेक्ट करने के लिए यह नई सड़क भी मिल गई है। -पीके जैन, सुपरिंटेंडिंग इंजीनियर, स्मार्ट सिटी

